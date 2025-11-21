Photos: Lara, Mosley and more showcase skills at Pitbull vs Roach media workout

Erislandy Lara, Shane Mosley Jr., Rances Barthelemy, Isaac Lucero, and Luis Nunez gear up for their bouts on the Pitbull vs Roach undercard. The Premier Boxing Champions event takes place at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX, on Saturday, December 6.

At a media workout on Thursday at the Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, the fighters showcased their skills and previewed their respective matchups.

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Erislandy Lara faces Janibek Alimkhanuly in title unification

WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba meets unified IBF and WBO 160-pound champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan in a championship unification bout.

“Let people keep thinking that Janibek is the most dangerous guy in the division. We’ll see on December 6 if that holds,” Erislandy Lara said.

“This is the fight that will solidify my legacy. I know what I need to do and I’m confident in my ability to come out victorious. Everyone watching is going to see the best possible version of myself. Training is going great and I’m ready to go.

“Fans are going to see a Lara that’s going in there to throw punches to hurt Janibek. I’m coming to hurt my opponent. If I get the opportunity, I’m gonna end the night early. If it goes the distance, you’ll see me win a beautiful fight.

“This fight means everything to me. It’s a unification fight, so if I win this fight I’ll show everyone that I’m the best fighter at 160 pounds.”

Erislandy Lara during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Erislandy Lara during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Shane Mosley Jr. takes on Jesus Ramos Jr. for interim title

Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, CA, takes on Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ, for the interim WBC middleweight title.

“A win on December 6 makes me a champion and puts me in a conversation to fight other champions, including some who are on this card,” said Shane Mosley Jr.

“My journey has fortified me. It’s made me strong and it’s made me more focused. I’m ready for this opportunity.

“Training camp has been going great. I’m blessed to have my dad in the corner and a great support team all around.

“Fans can expect a great fight. I’m gonna display great boxing and all of my skills.”

Shane Mosley Jr. during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Shane Mosley Jr. during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Rances Barthelemy goes up against Frank Martin atop prelims

Las Vegas-based Cuban, former two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs) meets Detroit native Frank Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) at super lightweight.

“I want to show the world that I’ve still got a lot left to give this sport,” Rances Barthelemy said. “I still want to add another world title to my resume and that’s continued to push me forward.

“I’ve been in the ring with everybody and every kind of style there is. So I’ve studied Martin, but he doesn’t have anything that stands out that much or that I haven’t seen before. He’s got youth on his side. That’s the only advantage he could have in this fight.

“This is gonna be a beautiful fight and I’m going to make it an exciting fight. I love to face southpaws. Whenever I face lefties I make it action packed and fight from both sides. This is a perfect style matchup.”

Rances Barthelemy during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Rances Barthelemy during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Lucero battles fellow Mexican Roberto Valenzuela Jr.

Isaac Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) and Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (31-5, 29 KOs) clash in an all-Mexican matchup at super welterweight.

“What excited me the most is the opportunity that I have to win this fight and continue moving forward and moving up the rankings,” Isaac Lucero said.

“I’m gonna keep chasing my dream and doing it for my family. They’re my biggest motivation every day in the gym.

“I’m very proud to have this opportunity to represent Mexico. I want to do my best to make those fans proud and be as great as people believe I can be. I’m going to make sure that I work hard and stay dedicated to my craft to prove those people right.”

Isaac Lucero during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Lucero during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Luis Nunez goes up against Hector Sosa

Dominican Luis Nunez (21-0, 14 KOs) meets Argentina’s Hector Sosa (18-3, 9 KOs) at super featherweight.

“I’m relaxed and I’m confident in my training. I’m calm and ready to have a successful night on December 6,” Luis Nunez said.

“This is the opportunity that I’ve been looking for. I’ve wanted to fight on a big stage like this so that my career can take off to the next level. That’s what I’m planning to do.

“A win puts me right at the top and gets me in contention for a world title. That’s the ultimate goal and my dream. That’s what I’m working so hard to accomplish.”

Luis Nunez during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Luis Nunez during the open workout on November 20, 2025, at Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In the main event, Mexico’s former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC super featherweight title against reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

Also on the card is a championship bout between defending WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX, and Philadelphia’s two-division champion and current WBC featherweight titleholder Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs).