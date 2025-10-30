Erislandy Lara faces Janibek Alimkhanuly on Cruz vs Roach undercard

The unified title fight between Erislandy Lara and Janibek Alimkhanuly is confirmed for the undercard of Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz vs Lamont Roach Jr. The PBC PPV airs live on Prime Video from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on December 6.

Two-division champion Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba makes his return to the ring and the first defense of his WBA middleweight title. The Houston-based 42-year-old southpaw claimed the belt last September, stopping Danny Garcia in nine rounds.

“I’ve faced the best throughout my career and this is no different,” Lara said. “Janibek is a strong, skilled opponent, but I’ve never backed down from a challenge. On December 6, I will become unified middleweight champion of the world and take one step closer toward securing my place in the Hall of Fame. Don’t miss this fight!”

Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan steps through the ropes for the second time this year, bringing his unified IBF and WBO 160-pound titles to the ring. The Oxnard, CA-based 32-year-old southpaw won his previous bout in April by fifth-round TKO against Anauel Ngamissengue.

“My goal is to unify four belts and make my name a part of history,” Alimkhanuly said. “I’ve been working tirelessly on this path. I’ve been calling out champions for a long time, and Lara agreed. The big fight is on December 6! God willing, I’ll win my third title. History is almost made!”

Also on Pitbull vs Roach undercard

Also confirmed for the Pitbull vs Roach undercard is a pair of championship bouts previously scheduled for the postponed Fundora vs Thurman event.

O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, TX, defends his WBC super featherweight title against two-division champion and current WBC featherweight titleholder Stephen Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

Jesus Ramos Jr. (23-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ, and Shane Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, CA, battle for the interim WBC middleweight title.

Atop the fight card, Mexico’s former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against reigning WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

The preliminary matchups are expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.