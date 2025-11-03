Frank Martin vs Rances Barthelemy rescheduled for Pitbull-Roach prelims

The bout between Frank Martin and Rances Barthelemy has been rescheduled, along with other matchups, for December 6. The contest headlines the free prelims leading into the Pitbull vs Roach PBC PPV on Prime Video. The event airs live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight.

Detroit native Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) returns after his stoppage defeat to Gervonta “Tank” Davis last June. Las Vegas-based Cuban, former two-division champion Barthelemy (30-3-1, 15 KOs), is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jose Ramirez last April.

“I’m excited to be back after people tried to bash me for taking one loss,” Martin said. “I took it as a lesson learned and I’m back mentally and physically at the top of my game. Rances is gonna have to deal with everything I went through, and he’s gonna feel it on every punch. I’m back and I’m pissed off and dangerous.”

Barthelemy said, “December 6 is the night I remind everyone who Rances Barthelemy is. Frank Martin is a talented fighter, but I’ve been in deep waters before, and experience counts when the lights are brightest. I’m coming with new hunger, sharper focus, and the fire of a man chasing one more world title run. Fans tuning in are going to see me determined to leave everything in the ring. I’m not here to survive, I’m here to dominate and make sure my name is back on everyone’s radar.”

Also rescheduled: Lucero vs Valenzuela Jr. and Nunez vs Sosa

Also rescheduled for the Pitbull vs Roach prelims is an all-Mexican, 10-round super welterweight bout between Isaac Lucero (17-0, 13 KOs) and Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (31-5, 29 KOs). Undefeated Lucero stopped Omar Valenzuela in May, while Valenzuela Jr. earned his fifth straight victory in February by knocking out Juan Jose Velasco.

Additionally, Dominican Luis Nunez (21-0, 14 KOs) meets Hector Sosa (18-3, 9 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-round super featherweight contest. Las Vegas-based Nunez knocked out Daniel Ramirez in June, while Sosa returned to winning ways in May, scoring a unanimous decision over Liborio Solis.

In the main event, Mexico’s former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-1, 18 KOs) defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against current WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach (25-1-2, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

Among the undercard bouts, WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) of Cuba faces unified IBF and WBO 160-pound champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) of Kazakhstan in a championship unification bout.

Current Pitbull vs Roach Lineup:

Main card

Isaac Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr

Erislandy Lara vs. Zhanibek Alimkhanuly

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Stephen Fulton

Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs. Shane Mosley Jr

Prelims