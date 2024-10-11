Photos: Krystal Rosado vs Perla Lomeli on weight at MVP 9, full card set

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz and Perla Lomeli successfully weighed-in for their bantamweight bout at the ninth edition of Most Valuable Prospects. The fight card airs live from Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico on Friday, October 11.

Both fighters made the required 118 lbs limit. Puerto Rico’s Rosado (4-0, 2 KOs) came in at 116.4 lbs. Lomeli (6-2) of Mexico showed 116.6 lbs. The scheduled for six rounds matchup serves as the co-feature.

The main event pits Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (10-0, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico against Andy Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds with WBC Latino regional title at stake.

When the super featherweights stepped on the scales during the weigh-in broadcast, the sound got unexpectedly cut off. The announced weights became unavailable for those watching the stream. MVP is yet to respond to a request to provide the numbers, but the fight is reported to be official.

Unbeaten Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) of The Bronx, New York tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs for his welterweight bout against Puerto Rico’s Omar Rosario (13-1, 4 KOs). The latter was 146.4 lbs.

Plus, Puerto Rican-born Ridgewood, New York-based Alexis Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) and Steven Kirkwood (1-0, 1 KOs) of Norridgewock, Maine were 159.4 lbs and 157.6 lbs, respectively. The middleweight bout kicks off the main card.

Among the MVP 9 prelims, Cuban-born Las Vegas-based Herich Ruiz Cordoba (5-0, 4 KOs) weighed-in at 230.4 lbs for his heavyweight bout against Travorus Barnes (6-0, 5 KOs) of Summit, Mississippi, who was 226.8 lbs. Unbeaten William Y. Colon Vazquez (4-0, 2 KOs) and Jan Pomales Rivera (7-3, 4 KOs) showed 134.4 lbs and 131.8 lbs, respectively, for their all-Puerto Rican matchup at lightweight.

Local featherweight Carlos Jamil De Leon (1-0, 1 KOs) came in at 125.6, while his opponent Levale Whittington (1-0-1, 1 KOs) of Chicago declared 125.8 lbs. In addition, Puerto Rico’s Mathew Soto and Eduardo Perez of Cornelius, North Carolina were 140.8 lbs and 141.8 lbs, respectively, for their event opener.

The current MVP 9 lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Jan Paul Rivera (TBD) vs Andy Beltran (TBD)

Krystal Rosado (116.4) vs. Perla Lomeli (116.6)

Elijah Flores (146.6) vs. Omar Rosario (146.4)

Alexis Chaparro (159.4) vs. Steven Kirkwood (157.6)

Prelims