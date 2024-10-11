Subscribe
Photos: Krystal Rosado vs Perla Lomeli on weight at MVP 9, full card set

Krystal Rosado faces Perla Lomeli in the MVP 9 co-feature, Jan Paul Rivera meets Andy Beltran atop the fight card

By Parviz Iskenderov
Krystal Rosado and Perla Lomeli at the MVP 9 weigh-ins
Krystal Rosado and Perla Lomeli at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at MVP 9 at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico on October 11, 2024 | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz and Perla Lomeli successfully weighed-in for their bantamweight bout at the ninth edition of Most Valuable Prospects. The fight card airs live from Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico on Friday, October 11.

Both fighters made the required 118 lbs limit. Puerto Rico’s Rosado (4-0, 2 KOs) came in at 116.4 lbs. Lomeli (6-2) of Mexico showed 116.6 lbs. The scheduled for six rounds matchup serves as the co-feature.

The main event pits Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (10-0, 6 KOs) of Puerto Rico against Andy Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds with WBC Latino regional title at stake.

When the super featherweights stepped on the scales during the weigh-in broadcast, the sound got unexpectedly cut off. The announced weights became unavailable for those watching the stream. MVP is yet to respond to a request to provide the numbers, but the fight is reported to be official.

Unbeaten Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) of The Bronx, New York tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs for his welterweight bout against Puerto Rico’s Omar Rosario (13-1, 4 KOs). The latter was 146.4 lbs.

Plus, Puerto Rican-born Ridgewood, New York-based Alexis Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) and Steven Kirkwood (1-0, 1 KOs) of Norridgewock, Maine were 159.4 lbs and 157.6 lbs, respectively. The middleweight bout kicks off the main card.

Among the MVP 9 prelims, Cuban-born Las Vegas-based Herich Ruiz Cordoba (5-0, 4 KOs) weighed-in at 230.4 lbs for his heavyweight bout against Travorus Barnes (6-0, 5 KOs) of Summit, Mississippi, who was 226.8 lbs. Unbeaten William Y. Colon Vazquez (4-0, 2 KOs) and Jan Pomales Rivera (7-3, 4 KOs) showed 134.4 lbs and 131.8 lbs, respectively, for their all-Puerto Rican matchup at lightweight.

Local featherweight Carlos Jamil De Leon (1-0, 1 KOs) came in at 125.6, while his opponent Levale Whittington (1-0-1, 1 KOs) of Chicago declared 125.8 lbs. In addition, Puerto Rico’s Mathew Soto and Eduardo Perez of Cornelius, North Carolina were 140.8 lbs and 141.8 lbs, respectively, for their event opener.

Krystal Rosado
Krystal Rosado | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Perla Lomeli
Perla Lomeli | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Krystal Rosado and Perla Lomeli go face to face
Krystal Rosado and Perla Lomeli go face to face | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Jan Paul Rivera
Jan Paul Rivera | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Andy Beltran
Andy Beltran | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Jan Paul Rivera and Andy Beltran
Jan Paul Rivera and Andy Beltran go face to face | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Jan Paul Rivera and Andy Beltran
Jan Paul Rivera and Andy Beltran | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Elijah Flores
Elijah Flores | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Omar Rosario
Omar Rosario | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Elijah Flores and Omar Rosario
Elijah Flores and Omar Rosario go face to face | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Alexis Chaparro
Alexis Chaparro | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Steven Kirkwood
Steven Kirkwood | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Alexis Chaparro and Steven Kirkwood
Alexis Chaparro and Steven Kirkwood | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Herich Ruiz Cordoba and Travorus Barnes
Herich Ruiz Cordoba and Travorus Barnes | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
William Y. Colon Vazquez and Jan Pomales Rivera
William Y. Colon Vazquez and Jan Pomales Rivera | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Carlos Jamil De Leon and Levale Whittington
Carlos Jamil De Leon and Levale Whittington go face to face | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Mathew Soto and Eduardo Perez
Mathew Soto and Eduardo Perez | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions

The current MVP 9 lineup looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jan Paul Rivera (TBD) vs Andy Beltran (TBD)
  • Krystal Rosado (116.4) vs. Perla Lomeli (116.6)
  • Elijah Flores (146.6) vs. Omar Rosario (146.4)
  • Alexis Chaparro (159.4) vs. Steven Kirkwood (157.6)

Prelims

  • Herich Ruiz Cordoba (230.4) vs. Travorus Barnes (226.8)
  • William Y. Colon Vazquez (134.4) vs. Jan Pomales Rivera (131.8)
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon (125.6) vs. Levale Whittington (125.8)
  • Mathew Soto (140.8) vs. Eduardo Perez (141.8)
