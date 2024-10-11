MVP 9 results: Rivera vs Beltran

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (10-0, 6 KOs) faces Andy Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects (MVP) 9 live on DAZN on October 11. The fight card takes place at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico. The contest features the undefeated local favorite up against the unbeaten super featherweight of Las Vegas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds with WBC Latino regional belt on the line.

In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (4-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Perla Lomeli (6-2) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at bantamweight.

Also on the card, unbeaten Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) of The Bronx, New York meets Omar Rosario (13-1, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico in an eight rounder at welterweight. Plus, Ridgewood, New York-based Puerto Rican Alexis Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Steven Kirkwood (1-0, 1 KOs) of Norridgewock, Maine in a four-rounder at middleweight.

Most Valuable Prospects 9 results

