MVP 9 results: Rivera vs Beltran

Most Valuable Prospects 9: Rivera vs Beltran live results from Caguas, Puerto Rico

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jan Paul Rivera faces Andy Beltran at MVP 9
Jan Paul Rivera and Andy Beltran come face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at MVP 9 at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico on October 11, 2024 | Victor Planas/Most Valuable Promotions
Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (10-0, 6 KOs) faces Andy Beltran (8-0, 5 KOs) in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects (MVP) 9 live on DAZN on October 11. The fight card takes place at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico. The contest features the undefeated local favorite up against the unbeaten super featherweight of Las Vegas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds with WBC Latino regional belt on the line.

In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (4-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Perla Lomeli (6-2) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at bantamweight.

Also on the card, unbeaten Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) of The Bronx, New York meets Omar Rosario (13-1, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico in an eight rounder at welterweight. Plus, Ridgewood, New York-based Puerto Rican Alexis Chaparro (2-0, 2 KOs) takes on Steven Kirkwood (1-0, 1 KOs) of Norridgewock, Maine in a four-rounder at middleweight.

Most Valuable Prospects 9 results

Get MVP 9: Rivera vs Beltran full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT)

  • Jan Paul Rivera vs. Andy Beltran
  • Krystal Rosado vs. Perla Lomeli
  • Elijah Flores vs. Omar Rosario
  • Alexis Chaparro vs. Steven Kirkwood

Prelims (7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT)

  • Herich Ruiz Cordoba vs. Travorus Barnes
  • William Y. Colon Vazquez vs. Jan Pomales Rivera
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon vs. Levale Whittington
  • Mathew Soto vs. Eduardo Perez
