Photos: Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos launch press conference

Keyshawn Davis officially announced his upcoming title defense against Edwin De Los Santos at a press conference on Friday. The unbeaten world champion puts his WBO lightweight title on the line on June 7 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of the title he claimed by knockout in the fourth round against Denys Berinchyk in February. The 26-year-old Norfolk native is opposed by De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs), who makes his second bid to get on top of the division. The 25-year-old Dominican southpaw returns to the ring after dropping a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson in his attempt to lift the vacant WBC 135-pound strap in November 2023.

“It’s a blessing,” Keyshawn Davis said. “Everything from [Gustavo Daniel] Lemos [fight], I think, really kickstarted the next level in my career. It definitely kickstarted it. From how our people supported the event. From how it turned out. And, of course, the knockout. It definitely kickstarted my career and going into winning the world title with an amazing performance and bringing it back here for the summertime. It’s about to get lit!”

“Norfolk brings that type of energy. There’s something in the water out here. Once we’re all together and we have that atmosphere going again, it’s going to be an amazing event. It’s going to be an amazing event because we are amazing people.”

“You see how we get down out here. You’re in for a ride,” Davis said when asked to send a message to De Los Santos. “I hope you’re ready. So get ready.”

Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kelvin and Keon Davis featured on undercard

The press conference also featured Keyshawn Davis’ brothers, Kelvin and Keon Davis, who are also scheduled to battle it out on the night, as well as the Mayor of Norfolk, Dr. Kenneth Cooper Alexander.

Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) of Long Island, New York makes his ring appearance at super lightweight. Keon Davis (2-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, Virginia steps through the ropes at welterweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced in the near future.

Kelvin Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

“I’m here to stay,” Kelvin Davis said. “I’m coming for the belts. Everyone at 140, I’m definitely coming for them. Keep my belts warm because I’m going to collect.”

“I’m ready. These guys, they’re just baby food. I’m ready for the big boy food. These guys at 140 play hot potato with the belts. I’m ready to come get them.”

“We’re coming for all of them at 140. I’m not ducking nobody. We’re coming for it.”

Keon Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keon Davis said, “It was great performing in Norfolk for my first fight. I’m going to think about it for the rest of my career. A lot of people showed up. It was great for me.”

“This time we’re going to put a stamp on it. The second time around is going to be a lot better. This is part two.”

Participants at the Davis vs De Los Santos press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Keon Davis, Kelvin Davis and Keyshawn Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Mayor Alexander said, “It means the world to the city. We’re so proud of Keyshawn, Kelvin, and Keon – not only for what they are doing for their family and themselves, but also for what they are doing for the sport and the city. We’re just thrilled that they are homegrown and that they continue to give back each and every day to our city.”

“DB3 are the complete package. They are great citizens. They are great young men. And, more importantly, they are great individuals and they are fun to be around. It’s exciting to watch them and to know what they are going to do. They are going to impact lives with their spirit of giving back to the community.”

Keon Davis, Keyshawn Davis and Kelvin Davis | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-feature on the card, Abdullah Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, and Jeremia Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) of Namibia battle it out at lightweight. The Davis vs De Los Santos undercard is also set to feature middleweight Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.