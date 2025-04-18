Keyshawn Davis vs Edwin De Los Santos confirmed for June in Norfolk, Virginia

The next fight of Keyshawn Davis is confirmed against Edwin De Los Santos at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on June 7. The previously reported contest serves as the main event, live on ESPN. The WBO lightweight title is on the line.

Unbeaten champion Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his 135-pound belt. The 26-year-old Norfolk native claimed the title in February in New York, dethroning Denys Berinchyk by knockout in the fourth round.

“Norfolk and the Seven Cities, get ready for another spectacular show,” Keyshawn said. “My first main event at Scope Arena was like something out of a movie, and the sequel will be even better. Kelvin and Keon will set the tone, and I’ll make it a 3-0 evening for DB3. Edwin has had a lot to say recently, but he will be awfully quiet after I get through with him on June 7.”

De Los Santos (16-2, 14 KOs) makes his second attempt to become champion. The 25-year-old southpaw of the Dominican Republic hasn’t fought since November 2023, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson in his bid to land the division’s vacant WBC strap.

“I want to thank Keyshawn Davis for giving me the opportunity to become the WBO champion,” De Los Santos said. “Thank you to Top Rank and my promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, as well. It will be a great fight, but Keyshawn has made his first big mistake as a professional by choosing to face me. I will prove how big of a mistake it is on June 7. I will come to Norfolk in perfect shape and looking for a knockout.”

Keyshawn Davis is scheduled to formally announce his bout against Edwin De Los Santos at a launch press conference at Attucks Theatre in Norfolk, Virginia on April 18.

On Davis vs De Los Santos undercard

The co-feature on the card pits Abdullah Mason against Jeremia Nakathila. The pair battle it out at lightweight.

21-year-old southpaw Mason (18-0, 16 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, steps through the ropes for the third time this year, following a sixth-round stoppage of Carlos Ornelas in April and a fourth-round TKO of Manuel Jaimes in February. 35-year-old Nakathila (26-4, 21 KOs) of Namibia returns to the U.S. ring aiming for his fourth straight victory since suffering a defeat by knockout in the second round against Ernesto Mercado in November 2023.

The Davis vs De Los Santos undercard is also scheduled to feature middleweight Troy Isley (14-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, DC, as well as Keyshawn Davis’ brothers – super lightweight Kelvin Davis (15-0, 8 KOs) of Long Island, NY, and welterweight Keon Davis (2-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, Virginia. Their respective opponents and other matchups are expected to be confirmed shortly.