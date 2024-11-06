Photos: Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos final pre-fight press conference

At the final pre-fight press conference, Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos previewed their bout and went face to face. The local favorite faces the once-beaten opponent from Argentina in his homecoming main event at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on November 8. The lightweight bout tops the fight card live on ESPN+.

Unbeaten Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) said it was “super important” for him to put on a show. The 25-year-old promised to dominate his opponent.

“This means a lot to all three of us and, of course, to the city,” said Keyshawn Davis, whose brothers Kelvin and Keon are also featured on the card. “There’s been a 30-year dry spell [of boxing]. And God had it written that we would come back to the city.”

“We’re doing this in a major way. We’ve already sold 10,000 tickets, and we’re going to sell some more. It’s going to be a treat on Friday.”

“It’s super important for me to put on a show. Every single time I get in that ring, I love putting on shows. I like having fun, but I also like the people around me to have fun. I’m a dramatic fighter. I like doing the unexpected, so expect that Friday night.”

“It’s not going to be beautiful. There’s going to be blood everywhere. His nose might be a little lopsided after. But, I respect you, Gustavo. You are an amazing fighter. I appreciate you for taking the fight in my hometown, but I’m going to f*** you up.”

Gustavo Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) makes his second straight ring appearance in the U.S. In his debut in April in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Richardson Hitchins and lost the IBF super lightweight title eliminator.

“I don’t see any difference between this and my last fights,” Gustavo Lemos said. “I have a strong opponent, and I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“I’ve always said that he is a good opponent and that we’re going to have a beautiful fight.”

“I respect all my opponents, whether they are good or bad. I wish him good luck on Friday, and tell him to be careful.”

Troy Isley faces Tyler Howard in co-feature

Also in attendance at the press conference were unbeaten Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) of Washington, D.C. and Tyler Howard (20-1, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee. The pair squares off in a middleweight bout serving as the co-main event.

“I expect a hometown fight like if I were fighting at home,” Troy Isley said. “Keyshawn’s family and my family. Everybody is going to be there. It’s going to be lit Friday night, and I can’t wait.”

“Our bond [with the Davis brothers] means everything. We started this thing together. We talked about everything we were going to do. And, we’re doing it now. And we’re going to continue to do it.”

“I’m going to f*** you up. That’s all that matters. He knows what’s up. He’s going to see Friday night. That’s why they call me the ‘Transformer.'”

Tyler Howard said, “A win in a co-main event on ESPN+ against someone the caliber of Troy Isley, 2020 U.S. Olympian, is just another catapult into my career. It would be massive.”

“He keeps interrupting. But we’re gonna square up on Friday, bro. I’ll be there. I promise you, I’ll be there.”

“Listen, they call me ‘Hercules’ for a reason. If you come forward, you’re going to stop coming forward when you get rocked. It’s going to happen.”

Keyshawn Davis’ brothers in action

Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) goes up against Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) of Colombia. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at super lightweight.

“It’s very special for all three of us,” Kelvin Davis said. “Keyshawn is having his first main event in Norfolk. And Keon is having his pro debut under his brother’s first main event. So, I’m proud of my little brothers. And it’s a dream come true.”

“I just have to be myself. It’s different now because we’re in Norfolk, my hometown. But I just have to be myself, and I’ll dominate in spectacular fashion.”

Keon Davis makes his pro boxing debut against Jalen Moore (1-1, 1 KOs) of Dallas, Texas. The bout is scheduled for four rounds at super welterweight.

“This means a lot to me,” Keon Davis said. “I’ve been thinking about this for my whole career. I’m happy to be here.”

“My experiences have made me a better fighter. It’s helped build my IQ. I appreciate guys like Terence Crawford, Shakur Stevenson, and Keyshawn Davis. They definitely helped me get better in the gym.”

Among other bouts featured on the Davis vs Lemos undercard, Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio and Yohan Vasquez (26-5, 21 KOs) of the Dominican Republic go head-to-head at lightweight. Austin DeAnda (14-0, 10 KOs) of Amherst, Virginia and DeAundre Pettus (11-2, 6 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina clash at middleweight.

Robert Meriwether III (7-0, 3 KOs) of Louisville, Kentucky and Eric Howard (6-2, 1 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri meet at super featherweight. Plus, Ra’eese Aleem (20-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, Michigan and Puerto Rico-based Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic battle at featherweight.