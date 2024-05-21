Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall first Fight Week face-off

Old rivals Josh Taylor & Jack Catterall go face to face in Leeds, England

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go face to face
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go face to face ahead of their bout at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on May 25, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Follow us

Kicking off the fight week for their rematch, Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall went face to face at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. The old rivals square off in the main event live on DAZN on Saturday, May 25.

Taylor and Catterall first met in February 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. The then undisputed 140-pound champion of Scotland defeated the English challenger via controversial split decision after 12 rounds.

In his following outing last June, 33-year-old Josh Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) dropped a unanimous decision against Teofimo Lopez. 30-year-old Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) got back in the win column, defeating Darragh Foley and Jorge Linares by UD last May and October, respectively.

“Both guys are experienced. Josh is hot-headed but Jack in this instance is also hot-headed because of how he feels about Josh Taylor,” promoter Eddie Hearn said. “Both very experienced, but like I said, a cauldron of noise, a cauldron of tension and a bundle of hatred goes into this fight.”

“I think you will get a different type of fight this time. Firstly, it was cagey, it was smart and they were tricky. This time around I think you’ll see them engage a lot more. Both are a little bit more long in the tooth now. They don’t want to go the 12 rounds. They want to go in there and have a tear-up. That’s why I think it will be a great fight.”

Both fighters make their first ring appearance for the year. The rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Josh Taylor | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Josh Taylor | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Josh Taylor | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go face to face ahead | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go face to face ahead | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall faceoff
Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall go face to face ahead | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In the feature to Taylor vs Catterall 2, Cheavon Clarke (8-0, 6 KOs) and Ellis Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British cruiserweight title. Among other bouts, Gary Cully (17-1, 10 KOs) of Ireland and Francesco Patera (29-4, 11 KOs) of Belgium clash at lightweight. Plus, Irish southpaw Paddy Donovan (13-0, 10 KOs) goes up against British Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) at welterweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.