Teofimo Lopez faces Steve Claggett in Miami in June

Teofimo Lopez has his next fight date confirmed for June 29 against Steve Claggett at James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. Brooklyn’s two-division world champion makes the second defense of his WBO 140-pound title against the Canadian contender. The pair battles it out in the main event live on ESPN.

Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) was in action in February, when he scored a unanimous decision against Jamaine Ortiz and successfully retained his belt. The Las Vegas-based 26-year-old claimed the title by UD against Josh Taylor last June.

“I have always wanted to fight in South Florida, where I grew up and developed as a fighter,” Teofimo Lopez said. “I never thought it would happen, but now, on June 29, I get the opportunity to do so not just as a world champion but as the lineal world champion of my division. This has been one of my goals since turning pro, and I’m motivated to showcase my talent there in front of my Honduran fans and the entire Latino community.”

“This is like a Rocky Balboa story for Steve Claggett. I’m very much looking forward to what kind of style I’m going to see. There were no other fighters who were interested in fighting me, and I felt like he would give not just me, but the fans as well, a great fight to watch.”

Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) makes his first attempt to land one of four major belts. The 34-year-old native of Calgary, Alberta is coming off the win via second-round RTD against Marcos Gonzalez Barraza in January.

“I have worked my entire life for this opportunity, and I intend to make the most of it,” Steve Claggett said. “I am more motivated than ever before, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got.”

In the co-feature, Cuban former world champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) makes his 2024 ring debut against Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Also on the card, Chicago’s Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) meets his old rival Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis. The latter won their first fight last August by majority decision. The rematch is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Among the Lopez vs Claggett prelims, Rohan Polanco (12-0, 7 KOs) of Dominican Republic and Luis Hernandez Ramos (23-4, 20 KOs) of Mexico go head to head in the eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Olympic teammate of Polanco, Euri Cedeno (8-0-1, 7 KOs) and Dormedes Potes (14-6-1, 10 KOs) of Colombia clash in the eight-rounder at middleweight.

As well, Dominican prospect Yan Santana (11-0, 11 KOs) faces Brandon Valdes (15-4, 7 KOs) of Colombia in the 10-rounder at super featherweight. Lorenzo Medina (10-0, 9 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida takes on Colby Madison (11-7-2, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland in the six-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Puerto Rico’s Bryan Polaco (6-0, 4 KOs) fights Richard Acevedo (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Oxnard, California in the six-rounder at middleweight.