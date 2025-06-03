Austin Williams vs Etinosa Oliha title eliminator added to Rodriguez-Cafu undercard

Austin Williams is set for his next fight against Etinosa Oliha on July 19 at Ford Center in Frisco, TX. The contest is featured on the undercard of Jesse Rodriguez vs Phumelele Cafu. The pair square off in an IBF middleweight title eliminator.

Williams (18-1, 12 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak since suffering his first career defeat last June – an 11th-round TKO against Hamzah Sheeraz – in his bid to land the WBC “Silver” belt. The 29-year-old southpaw bounced back last November, securing a fifth-round stoppage of Gian Garrido. In his previous outing in March, the native of Milwaukee, WI scored a unanimous decision over Patrice Volny.

“One year ago, I found myself in the darkest space of my life, losing beloved family members, followed by suffering my first defeat as a professional pugilist,” Austin Williams said. “Three fights later, I find myself in position to become the #1 middleweight in the world once again.”

“This time around, everything is aligned. I have proven to myself that I am a true champion, before I have the world championship belt around my waist. July 19 we are bringing it back to my roots, Texas, where it all began. Relentless, unwavering, educated pressure will be exerted on my opponent until I completely break him, sending him back to Italy a changed man. This fight will not go the distance.”

Unbeaten Oliha (21-0, 9 KOs) of Italy makes his U.S. debut. The 26-year-old won two fights last year, defeating Alexander Pavlov via third-round TKO and Ismael Seck by unanimous decision in September and April, respectively.

“I’m very motivated and looking forward to July 19,” Etinosa Oliha said. “Austin Williams is the last step before a world title shot. I am very confident that I will take this chance.”

Arturo Popoca faces Dominique Crowder for regional belts

Also joining the Rodriguez vs Cafu undercard is a bantamweight bout between Arturo Popoca and Dominique Crowder. The pair battle it out for the WBC Continental Americas and WBA Continental North Americas titles.

Mexico’s 24-year-old Popoca (16-0-1, 9 KOs) is coming off a win via eighth-round TKO against Edgar Joe Cortes in April. 31-year-old Crowder (18-0, 11 KOs) of Baltimore, MD knocked out Duke Micah in the first round of his previous bout last November.

Atop the fight card, San Antonio’s two-division champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) meets Phumelele Cafu (11-0-3, 8 KOs) of South Africa. The pair go head-to-head in a two-belt super flyweight championship unification. Rodriguez puts his WBC title on the line, while Cafu brings his WBO belt to the ring.