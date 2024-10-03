Subscribe
Photos: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich on weight for 160 lbs title

Janibek Alimkhanuly defends IBF middleweight title against Andrei Mikhailovich in Sydney, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Janibek Alimkhanuly weighs-in for his title defense against Andrei Mikhailovich in Sydney, Australia
Janibek Alimkhanuly weighs-in for his IBF middleweight title defense against Andrei Mikhailovich at The Star in Sydney, Australia on October 4, 2024 | No Limit Boxing

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich successfully weighed-in for their middleweight title fight. The pair battles it out in the main event at The Star in Sydney, Australia on October 4.

The 160 lbs contest was initially scheduled to take place in Las Vegas in July, but fell off last minute, after the defending champion fainted cutting weight. On the second attempt, both fighters tipped the scales making the fight official.

Kazakhstan’s undefeated Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs), who puts on the line his IBF title, weighed-in at 72.38 kg, which is 159.57 lbs. Unbeaten challenger Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) of New Zealand showed 72.54 kg, which is 159.92 lbs. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Mea Motu and Shannon O’Connell were on weight for their 56.85 kg catchweight bout that serves as the co-main event. New Zealand’s unbeaten Motu (19-0, 7 KOs) came in at 56.68 kg. Former title challenger O’Connell (24-7-1, 12 KOs) of Australia was 56.66 kg. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.

As well, unbeaten Charlie Kazzi (6-0, 2 KOs) of Australia and Lui Magaiva (4-6, 1 KOs) of Papua New Guinea were 60.76 kg and 57.42 kg, respectively, for their eight-round bout at lightweight. In another Australia vs of Papua New Guinea matchup at lightweight scheduled for six rounds, Ahmed Reda (2-0, 2 KOs) weighed-in at 61.18 kg, while his opponent Joe Kara (5-6-1, 5 KOs) showed 59.24 kg.

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich go face to face
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich go face to face | No Limit Boxing
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich go face to face
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich go face to face | No Limit Boxing
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich | No Limit Boxing
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich | No Limit Boxing
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich | No Limit Boxing
Shannon O'Connell
Shannon O’Connell | No Limit Boxing
Mea Motu
Mea Motu | No Limit Boxing
Mea Motu and Shannon O'Connell
Mea Motu and Shannon O’Connell | No Limit Boxing
Lui Magaiva
Lui Magaiva | No Limit Boxing
Charlie Kazzi
Charlie Kazzi | No Limit Boxing
Charlie Kazzi and Lui Magaiva
Charlie Kazzi and Lui Magaiva | No Limit Boxing
Joe Kara
Joe Kara | No Limit Boxing
Ahmed Reda
Ahmed Reda | No Limit Boxing
Ahmed Reda and Joe Kara
Ahmed Reda and Joe Kara | No Limit Boxing

Wayne Telepe (1-0, 1 KO) of Australia and Bashir Nassir (0-1-1) of Uganda did not weigh-in during the broadcast for their previously announced four-round bout at lightweight.

