Charlie Kazzi vs Lui Magaiva among bouts set for Janibek-Mikhailovich undercard

The bout between Charlie Kazzi and Lui Magaiva has been confirmed, among other matchups, for the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich undercard. The event takes place at The Star in Sydney, Australia on October 4. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight. The vacant WBC Australasia Silver belt is on the line.

Unbeaten Charlie Kazzi (6-0, 2 KOs) of Australia makes his fifth ring appearance for the year. In his previous outing in June, the 19-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Arief Blader.

Lui Magaiva (4-6, 1 KOs) goes through the ropes for third time in 2024. Th 35-year-old native of Papua New Guinea was stopped by Jayden Buan in the second round in June and suffered his fifth defeat in a row.

Also confirmed for the Janibek vs Mikhailovich undercard, an eight-round bout between Mea Motu and Shannon O’Connell. The pair squares off at 56.85 kg (125.3 lbs) catchweight.

Unbeaten Motu (19-0, 7 KOs) was scheduled to challenge London’s Ellie Scotney (9-0) for her unified IBF and WBO super bantamweight titles on the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis undercard on October 26 in Manchester. The bout fell off after the champion was forced to withdraw due to injury. In her previous outing in April, the 34-year-old contender of New Zealand eliminated Noppaket Srisawas in the second round.

O’Connell (24-7-1, 12 KOs) stopped Siriphon Chanbuala in the second round in May. With the victory, Australia’s 41-year-old former title challenger rebounded from the defeat via eighth-round TKO against Ebanie Bridges in her bid to land the IBF bantamweight strap in December 2022.

Kicking off the action, Wayne Telepe and Bashir Nassir go head-to-head in a four-rounder at lightweight. Telepe (1-0, 1 KO), fighting out of Melbourne, Australia, scored a unanimous decision against Antonio Brigante in May. Nassir (0-1-1) of Uganda lost three fights in a row.

In the main event, undefeated Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) of Kazakhstan defends his IBF middleweight title against unbeaten challenger Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13KOs) of New Zealand. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.