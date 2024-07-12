Photos: Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich final press conference

Undefeated unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly faces unbeaten contender Andrei Mikhailovich on July 13 at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. At the final pre-fight press conference, the fighters previewed their 12-round main event bout and went face to face.

Oxnard, California-based Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO and IBF 160-pound belts. The 2016 Olympian of Kazakhstan looks to retain his straps and challenge for the undisputed crown at events in future. Erislandy Lara is a reigning WBA champion, while Carlos Adames holds the WBC title.

“The reason I’m here is to fight for all four titles,” Janibek Alimhkanuly said via interpreter. “It doesn’t matter if I’m going to defend one title or two titles. I’m looking to get and defend all four titles.”

“I have to be critical of Erislandy Lara and Carlos Adames because they are champions and they do not want to fight other champions. I think that a real champion fights other champions. However, I think in the future, they will be sitting here as well.”

“I want to thank him for taking this fight. None of the other champions agreed to fight me. But he did step up. Of course, he is undefeated. He is young. He is very hungry. And he’s bringing everything on Saturday night.”

“Everything went well in my preparation in California. We had four or five different sparring partners. Everything went smoothly. And I’ll show you all on Saturday.”

New Zealand-based Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The 26-year-old said he had “fought the fight of life”, while boxing was what he enjoyed doing.

“I come from Russia. I was adopted there. Me and my twin came from an orphanage,” Andrei Mikhailovich said. “The Soviet Union collapsed and there was a lot of disparity and economic issues and kids had to be given up. And unfortunately, I was given up. But, I didn’t give up on myself, and I fought the fight of life.”

“Everyone tells me that this is a huge fight and asks me how I’m going to handle the pressure of fighting in Las Vegas for the unified WBO and IBF middleweight championship. But the fight of life is a lot tougher than this. This is just another day in paradise for me. This is what I love to do.”

In the co-main event, Raymond Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina, California goes up against former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

“Come Saturday night, I’ve got to make a statement so I can get these title shots that I want,” Raymond Muratalla said. “I’m ready for it. I’ve been putting in the work. And I can’t wait to show you all on Saturday.”

“I’m ready for a title shot. He’s a good fighter. But I just think I’m on another level now. It’s going to show Saturday night.”

“I can’t count how many new sparring partners I’ve had. And they’re all southpaws. So, I’m fully prepared for this fight. There were too many guys to count. Different styles. Different height and weight. Big guys, small guys, and fast guys. So, whatever he brings, I’ll be ready for it.”

Tevin Farmer said: “I’m excited. A lot of people might judge me based on my last [big] fight, when I fought Joseph Diaz Jr. There were a lot of medical issues, but we got it straightened out. I worked my butt off from 2020 until now. I had to take a couple of fights at a lower level to get back to where I needed to be. I understand the process. It’s not always easy. So, I’m coming to dominate.”

“There’s levels to this. There are steps he should have taken. For him to take such a big step is brave of him. He’s really brave. Maybe his team sees flaws in me that they think they can handle. I thank them for taking this fight. But I don’t know if I would have taken the fight if I were him.”

Also on the card, former title challenger Ruben Villa (22-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California faces Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Villa’s WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title on the line.

“I’m excited. I’m ready,” Ruben Villa said. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. I’m where I want to be. I’m knocking on the door of a world title shot. Every performance matters now, so on Saturday night, I plan on doing my best, dominating, and looking good.”

“There’s Venado [Lopez]. I fought him and beat him already. I would like to fight him again. That was a fun fight. We’ve both gotten better since. I’d also fight Rey Vargas, who is the WBC champ. I want a world title shot.”

Among other Janibek vs Mikhailovich prelims, Charlie Sheehy meets Ricardo Quiroz at super lightweight, Art Barrera Jr fights Javier Mayoral at welterweight and Jonathan Lopez faces Leonardo Padilla at featherweight. Plus, Albert Gonzalez and Conrado S. Martinez go toe-to-toe at super featherweight and Israel Mercado squares off against Dondrell Haynes at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Javier Zamarron and Michael Bracamontes clash at featherweight.