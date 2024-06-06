Art Barrera Jr vs Javier Mayoral joins Janibek-Mikhailovich undercard

The bout between Art Barrera Jr and Javier Mayoral has been added to the Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Andrei Mikhailovich undercard. The event airs live on ESPN+ from Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 13. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at welterweight.

Unbeaten 18-year-old Barrera Jr (5-0, 4 KOs) goes through the ropes for the fourth time in 2024. The Long Beach, California native won his previous bout in May by unanimous decision against Levy Josue Garcia Benitez.

New Orleans-based Mayoral (6-5-1, 1 KOs) lost two bouts in a row. In his previous outing in April, the 27-year-old Mexican southpaw dropped a UD against Thanjhae Teasley.

“I’m excited to officially join the Top Rank stable,” said Art Barrera Jr, who recently signed with the promotion. “All my hard work is paying off. As a professional, I’ve showcased my skills on three Top Rank shows and dominated each time. They’ve seen what I’m capable of, and I’m grateful for their trust. I’m ready to take my career to the next level.”

In addition, previously announced Jonathan Lopez (15-0, 11 KOs) of Orlando, Florida is now reportedly set to face Leonardo Padilla (23-5-1, 16 KOs) of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at featherweight.

In the main event, Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) of Kazakhstan defends his unified WBO and IBF middleweight titles against New Zealand-based Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs). In the co-main event, Raymond Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina, California takes on Philadelphia’s former world champion Tevin Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) at lightweight.