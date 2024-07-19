Jake Paul vs Mike Perry weigh-in video

Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before their boxing match, Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio and Mike Perry of Orlando, Florida weigh-in to make it official. The contest airs live on PPV from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at cruiserweight. The weight limit is 200 lbs.

In the 10-round co-main event, Puerto-Rico’s Amanda Serrano and local Stevie Morgan battle it out at super lightweight. The weight limit is 140 lbs.

Among the Paul vs Perry undercard bouts, Ashton Sylve of Long Beach, California faces Lucas Bahdi of Canada at lightweight. In another bout at 135 lbs, Jacksonville’s Tony Aguilar takes on Corey Marksman of Orlando.

Plus, Shadasia Green of Paterson, New Jersey and Natasha Spence of Canada meet at super middleweight. The limit is 168 lbs.

Paul vs Perry weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.