Paul Fleming vs Ahmad Reda added to Spence-Tszyu undercard

The bout between 2008 Olympian Paul Fleming and unbeaten Ahmad Reda has been added to the undercard of Errol Spence Jr. vs Tim Tszyu. The event airs live on Prime Video PPV from a to-be-announced venue in Australia on Saturday, July 25.

38-year-old southpaw Fleming (28-1-2, 18 KOs) of Tully, Queensland, returned to the ring last December and fought Jake Wyllie to a split draw in a super lightweight bout.

Sydney’s 23-year-old Reda (8-0, 6 KOs) was last in action also last December, when he scored a sixth-round TKO victory over Wayne Telepe and claimed the Australian 140-pound title.

No Limit Boxing, which organizes the event in Australia, announced the Fleming vs Reda matchup on Tuesday.

Advertisement

In late May, the promotion also announced that former two-division world champion Jermall Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) would compete on the night. The 36-year-old native of Lafayette, Louisiana, who earlier in his career held the IBF super welterweight title and WBC middleweight title, made his ring return last May, defeating Thomas LaManna by sixth-round TKO.

Headlining the card, former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York, makes his comeback against Australia’s former WBO super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) in a 154-pound matchup.

The venue and ticket information, along with other undercard bouts, are expected to be announced shortly.

The event’s local date in Australia is Sunday, July 26.