Photos: Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan pre-fight press conference

Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan previewed their bout and went face to face at the pre-fight press conference. Mexico’s former world champion and Armenian-born Canada-based undefeated contender square off in the main event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on September 20. The scheduled for 12 rounds bout airs live on ESPN.

“I’m very excited to return on this important, patriotic month for my country,” Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) said. “It’s an honor to have my first fight with Top Rank.”

“I’m excited to be once again working with my old team. I’m excited to be back in Big Bear. It’s been a great preparation. It’s been one of the best preparations of my career, and we’re going to have a great fight.”

“We have had a tough time since last year. We’ve had great fights against great fighters. We’ve been on great stages as well. That has helped us to get a lot of confidence. We learn more with each camp and will apply all the experience we have learned.”

“It’s a very important fight. He’s an aggressive fighter who gives a great show to the people. I know it’s going to be a tough fight, but I’m going to walk away with my hand raised.”

Jaime Munguia | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs) said: “I’ve been in against top fighters for the past few years. I’ve fought and beaten anyone that my team has brought to me. This is a great opportunity. And I’m here to win.”

“We are very well prepared. We have a great game plan and had a great training camp with Marc [Ramsay]. We have done everything possible to win.”

“It’s the right time for this fight. I have been ready for the past couple of years. When I get an opportunity like this, I take it. So, it’s time to let the world know who I am.”

Erik Bazinyan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jaime Munguia and Erik Bazinyan at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The co-main event pits unbeaten Richard Torrez Jr of Tulare, CA against Joey Dawejko of Philadelphia. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

“It’s hard to say I haven’t recognized [the knockout streak], but it’s not something that I search for,” Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) said. “Growing up in the amateurs and pros now, I’ve really noticed that the more you look for it, the less likely it is to come.”

“I think fireworks happen. I’m really excited for Friday night because I think he’s going to come to fight. He’s ready to show out for the crowd and likewise for me. I think it’s going to be a really cool battle. I don’t think we’re going to take steps back too much. I’m excited to put on a show for Arizona.”

Richard Torrez Jr and Joey Dawejko go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Richard Torrez Jr and Joey Dawejko at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs) said: “It feels great. It’s amazing. I fought on Top Rank cards a few times. I’m happy to be back now, especially since I’ve been training and doing what I’m supposed to do.”

“He’s a great prospect, silver medalist in the Olympics. I think it’s the right time in both of our careers for this fight. Obviously, they called me to test this guy. Taking this fight was easy for me because I’ve been in there with everybody and am used to different styles. I’m ready to show him how the pros work.”

“I’ve focused on training this whole training camp. My roofing business took a back seat, so I could focus on what I have to.”

Munguia vs Bazinyan undercard fighters at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Kicking off the Munguia vs Bazinyan telecast, unbeaten Emiliano Fernando Vargas of Oxnard, California goes up against Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers of Ireland. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.

“I know Larry Fryers is coming to fight. He’s a fighter. He’s fighting for his dreams as well, the same way I am,” Emiliano Fernando Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) said. “Come Friday, I’m looking to put on a show. I’ve had some of my best performances here in Glendale, Arizona. I’m looking to continue to do the same thing and show the world that ‘El General’ is here to stay.”

“Every fighter brings out a different side of me. He’s a hard-hitting fighter. He comes forward. He’s strong. He’s an Irish fighter. They come forward like Mexicans. So, he’s going to give his all, I’m going to give my all, and it’s going to be a great fight show for all the beautiful fans.”

“This is the beautiful thing about boxing. It doesn’t lie. When you step into the ring, at the end of the day, it’s going to show if you did your miles, if you did your sparring. Everything shows at the end of the day. I may look like a pretty face, but at the end of the day, I’m a fighter.”

Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Fernando Vargas and Fernando Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) said: “This kid is a special talent. My job is to see if he is the real deal. Look, I’m here, determined, and ready to, unfortunately, wreck his dreams to make mine possible. That’s what is going to happen on Friday night.”

“Emiliano, he’s got talent, he’s got skill. He’s got everything he needs to get to the top. But he’s never had someone like me face him. Come Friday night, I’m going to bring him into deep waters. We’re going to see if he can swim or not.

“He’s a fighter in his own right. Like I’m hoping, on Friday night, me and him are going to do a blood-and-guts war, and we’re going to bring out the best in each other.”

Emiliano Vargas and Larry Fryers go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emiliano Vargas and Larry Fryers at the press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Among the Munguia vs Bazinyan prelims, Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) of the Philippines and Jorge Castaneda (17-3, 13 KOs) of Laredo, TX clash for the vacant WBO Intercontinental junior lightweight belt. Unbeaten Alan Garcia (14-0, 11 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas and Bolivian-born Spain-based Ricardo Fernandez (15-13, 1 KOs) battle it out at lightweight. Las Vegas’ southpaw Demler Zamora (13-0, 9 KOs) and Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-5-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina go head-to-head at junior lightweight.