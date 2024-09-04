Photos: Jaime Munguia sets next goal ahead of Erik Bazinyan fight

Jaime Munguia goes up against Erik Bazinyan on September 20 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Battling it out in the main event, Mexico’s former world champion looks to go through the unbeaten Armenian contender and get back in the win column. Furthermore, he targets his next title in a new division.

In his previous ring appearance in Las Vegas in May, Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) of Tijuana, Baja California suffered his first career defeat, dropping a unanimous decision against Canelo Alvarez. Prior to that, in January, the 27-year-old former super welterweight champion fought in Phoenix, where he stopped John Ryder in the ninth round.

In his next fight, Jaime Munguia is opposed by Canada-based Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs). The 29-year-old super middleweight fought Shakeel Phinn to a split draw in May and TKO’d Billi Facundo Godoy in the third round in January.

“I believe I’m entering my prime,” Jaime Munguia said following his recent training session in Big Bear, California. “There’s still much to learn and many things to improve. But I feel like I’m entering a great time in my career.”

“I feel good at 168 pounds. I have adjusted very well. I feel very good making weight, and I have no problem. Making 160 and 154 took a lot of work for me. Right now, I’m doing well. The goal right now is to become world champion again but at 168 pounds.”

“I’m very excited to return to Arizona. When I fought there in January, the people gave me a warm welcome. We had a full house in Phoenix. So, I’m excited to go back.”

“Erik Bazyinan is a good fighter. He’s undefeated. He switches stances. We need to be careful with that. He’s taller and has a longer reach than me. He has a good jab. He can punch well on the inside. He’s a fighter who comes with all the desire to excel.”

In the co-feature on the card, undefeated Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) takes on unbeaten Charly Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight.

Among the Munguia vs Bazinyan undercard bouts, unbeaten Emiliano Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California meets Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland. The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.