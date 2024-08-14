Andres Cortes vs Charly Suarez set for Munguia-Bazinyan co-feature

The bout between Andres Cortes and Charly Suarez has been set as the co-feature to Jaime Munguia vs Erik Bazinyan at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 20. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior lightweight. The event airs live on ESPN. The rest of lineup of action has also been confirmed today.

Unbeaten Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against former title challenger Abraham Nova in June. In February, the 27-year-old Las Vegas native stopped Bryan Chevalier in the fourth round.

“Ever since the Nova fight, I’ve been working on my craft in the gym,” Andres Cortes said. “I’m showing the world my full arsenal on September 20. I want a world title shot soon, and I need to earn it with a devastating performance over Suarez.”

Unbeaten Suarez (17-0, 9 KOs) of the Philippines makes his second ring appearance for the year. The 36-year-old earned a UD against Luis Coria last time out in April.

In the main card opener previously announced unbeaten Emiliano Vargas (11-0, 9 KOs) of Oxnard, California faces Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-6-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at junior welterweight.

On the top of prelims live on ESPN+, undefeated Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, California takes on Joey Dawejko (28-11-4, 16 KOs) of Philadelphia. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Among other matchups, Art Barrera Jr (6-0, 4 KOs) and Jose Belloso (5-4, 5 KOs) clash in a six-rounder at welterweight. Steven Navarro (3-0, 2 KOs) meets Oscar Arroyo (3-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior bantamweight. Sebastian Hernandez (16-0, 15 KOs) fights former interim world champion Yonfrez Parejo (24-6-1, 12 KOs) in a eight-rounder at junior featherweight. Plus, DJ Zamora (13-0, 9 KOs) faces an opponent to be named in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight.

In the main event, Mexico’s former world champion Jaime Munguia (43-1, 34 KOs) squares off against Canada-based unbeaten Armenian contender Erik Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super middleweight.