Photos: Jaime Munguia returns to winning ways with TKO’s against Erik Bazinyan

Former world champion Jaime Munguia dropped and stopped Erik Bazinyan at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ on September 20. With the victory over the previously unbeaten contender, the former world champion got back in the win column after dropping a UD against Canelo Alvarez in May.

Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) had success in the early rounds with his jab. Munguia (44-1, 35 KO) was going for the body and hurt his opponent in the sixth round, as well as with a right hand in the seventh.

The scheduled for 12 rounds super middleweight bout was halted at 2 minutes and 36 seconds into the 10th round. After landing a left hook, Mexico’s 27-year-old Munguia continued with a barrage of punches sending Bazinyan to the canvas. The Armenian-born Canada-based 29-year-old didn’t beat the eight count.

In the co-feature at heavyweight, Richard Torrez Jr (11-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA took the victory against Philadelphia’s Joey Dawejko (28-12-4, 16 KOs) via stoppage. The latter was disqualified for excessive loss of the mouthpiece by referee Wes Melton, who stopped the fight at 2:02 into the fifth round. Dawejko also got two points deducted in the fourth round.

In the main card opener, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (12-0, 10 KOs) of Oxnard, California TKO’d Albany, New York-based Larry Fryers (13-7-1, 5 KOs) of Ireland landing an overhand left from the southpaw stance. The junior welterweight bout was stopped at 1:23 into the fifth round.

Headlining the prelims, Filipino junior lightweight Charly Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) claimed the vacant WBO Intercontinental title by TKO against Jorge Castaneda (17-4, 13 KOs) of Laredo, TX, dropping him twice along the way. The time was 2:22 into the third round.

Among other Munguia vs Bazinyan results, Bolivian-born Spain-based lightweight Ricardo Fernandez (16-13, 2 KOs) upset Alan Garcia (14-1, 11 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas, scoring a big KO in the fifth round with a right hand. Prior to the knockout, the latter was leading 40-36 on all three judges’ scorecards.

Las Vegas-based southpaw Demler Zamora (14-0, 9 KOs) defeated Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-6-1, 3 KOs) of Argentina by unanimous decision at junior lightweight. After eight rounds the scores were 80-72, 80-72 and 79-73.

LA’s super flyweight Steven Navarro (4-0, 3 KOs) remained unbeaten dropping Oscar Arroyo (3-3, 2 KOs) of Nicaragua twice en roue to victory via third-round TKO. Mexican super welterweight Jorge Garcia Perez (31-4, 26 KOs) stopped Ilias Essaoudi (22-3, 15 KOs) of Germany in 46 seconds with a right uppercut.

Kicking off the action, San Diego, California-based Sebastian Hernandez (17-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico eliminated Las Vegas-based Yonfrez Parejo (24-7-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela in four rounds at super bantamweight.