Photos: Isaac Cruz and Jesus Ramos honored guests at San Diego FC vs Club Tijuana

Mexican boxing stars Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Jesus Ramos Jr. were honored guests for the second annual Baja Cup match between San Diego FC and Club Tijuana on Wednesday at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

The two fighters participated in fan meet-and-greets prior to the match. They also met with Club Tijuana and Mexican National Team attacking midfielder Gilberto Mora.

Cruz also conducted the opening coin toss between the two teams before kickoff.

Club Tijuana won the match 2-1 against San Diego FC.

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“It was great to be here with the fans and feel everyone’s love,” Cruz said. “San Diego has a special connection with Mexico, and I’m happy to be part of this celebration just days before my fight.”

Ramos said, “It was an honor to be here and experience the energy of the fans, especially with San Diego and Tijuana coming together. It feels great to be part of a celebration that brings our Mexican community together.”

Isaac Cruz and Jesus Ramos walk out onto the field at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz and Jesus Ramos at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos, Gilberto Mora, and Isaac Cruz at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz, Gilberto Mora, and Jesus Ramos at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz, Gilberto Mora, and Jesus Ramos at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz walks onto the stadium field with game officials at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz stands on the field with officials and members of both teams before the game at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz takes part in the opening coin toss before the game at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz high-fives a San Diego FC member on the field at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz high-fives a Club Tijuana member on the field at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, on September 16, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Cruz and Ramos compete this Saturday

Mexico City native Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) and Jesus Ramos Jr. (24-1, 19 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona, are set to compete on September 19 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA.

Headlining the card live on DAZN, Cruz defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Nestor Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs).

Ramos defends his interim WBC middleweight title against Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov (20-0, 11 KOs) in the co-feature.