Photos: Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith final press conference

Following Open Workout, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith previewed their bout and went face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. The pair battles it out for the unified cruiserweight title atop the “Latino Night” card. The event airs live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16.

Mexico’s two-division champion “Zurdo” Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) is a current WBA 200 lbs titleholder. British Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) is a WBO cruiserweight champion.

“I’m happy to be here,” Gilberto Ramirez said. “I’m really excited for Saturday night. My team has prepared well for this fight. I think I will represent ‘Noche Latina’ very well. Viva Mexico! Watch me represent Mexico on Saturday. I’m ready for whatever he [Billam-Smith] brings to the table.”

“I’m eating better and I’m not killing myself [to make weight] in this division. I’m ready, I’m happy, I feel grateful to be here for this big opportunity and I’m ready to take it for myself and for Mexico.”

“I’ll show everyone that I’m ready for this division. I’m going to prove to myself and to everyone else on Saturday night that I’m ready to take the belt.”

“I need to throw a lot of punches. That’s it. I need to win every round [to beat Billam-Smith].”

Chris Billam-Smith said, “It’s an honor to be here on this stage, these are the fights and shows that are taking over the global audience. It’s amazing to be headlining this night, and while this night is supposed to be Zurdo’s, unfortunately I’m here to spoil the party again and I’ll be doing that Saturday night.”

“I know the level I’m at. There’s no offense taken [at being referred to as the underdog]. It gives me even more drive and he’ll be eating humble pie on Saturday night.”

“I want to fight the other champions, and we’ve tried to get in the ring and we weren’t able to do it. Obviously, Zurdo did, and I’ve followed Zurdo’s career for many years. He’s had a fantastic career and I know he’s a fighter’s fighter, who will take up any opportunity and take on any challenge. You want those fighters in your division when you’re a champion and looking for those other belts. I was really happy he won that fight and that we can get it on.”

“Yes, for sure [on his size and experience at the weight class being an advantage] but it’s what you do with the size. It’s no good to be big and strong, it’s about speed, skill, power, and the punch output that goes with that. That’s what I’m able to do and that’s why people can’t live with me in this division.”

The final press conference also saw other fighters featured on the card. In the co-feature, former unified super lightweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA faces unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. The bout serves as a WBO 140 lbs title eliminator.

Also on the Zurdo vs Billam-Smith undercard, unbeaten William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico takes on Philadelphia’s former champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) at lightweight. As well, Puerto Rico’s WBO flyweight champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) meets WBA champion Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand in another title unification.

Plus, Mexico’s Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) goes up against Uzbekistan’s Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-3, 9 KOs) at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-6) of Mexico clash at welterweight.