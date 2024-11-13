Photos: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith open workout

Following Grand Arrivals, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Chris Billam-Smith and others fighters featured on the “Latino Night” card showed off their skills at an open workout. The event airs live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16.

Ramirez and Billam-Smith battle it out for the unified cruiserweight title. The contest pits Mexico’s WBA champion against the WBO champion of the UK.

The co-feature is a WBO super lightweight title eliminator between former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA and unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Also on the card, a lightweight matchup between former champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia and unbeaten William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico.

In a flyweight title unification, Puerto Rico’s WBO champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) meets WBA champion Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand. Among other Zurdo vs Billam-Smith undercard bouts, Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico and Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-3, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan clash at super lightweight. Plus, Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-6) of Mexico go toe-to-toe at welterweight.

Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gilberto Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gilberto Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Jose Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Arnold Barboza Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

William Zepeda | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Tevin Farmer | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Duarte | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Botirzhon Akhmedov | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Ziyad Almaayouf | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Bektemir Melikuziev and Botirzhon Akhmedov | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Unbeaten welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, TX and super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (15-1) of Uzbekistan were among guests in attendance.