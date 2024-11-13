Photos: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith open workout

Following Grand Arrivals, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Chris Billam-Smith and others fighters featured on the “Latino Night” card showed off their skills at an open workout. The event airs live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16.
Ramirez and Billam-Smith battle it out for the unified cruiserweight title. The contest pits Mexico’s WBA champion against the WBO champion of the UK.
The co-feature is a WBO super lightweight title eliminator between former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA and unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Also on the card, a lightweight matchup between former champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia and unbeaten William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico.
In a flyweight title unification, Puerto Rico’s WBO champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) meets WBA champion Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand. Among other Zurdo vs Billam-Smith undercard bouts, Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico and Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-3, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan clash at super lightweight. Plus, Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-6) of Mexico go toe-to-toe at welterweight.
Unbeaten welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, TX and super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (15-1) of Uzbekistan were among guests in attendance.