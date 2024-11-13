Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith open workout

The 'Latino Night' fighters show off skills at a public workout

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Chris Billam-Smith at an open workout ahead of his bout against Gilberto Ramirez
Chris Billam-Smith at an open workout ahead of his bout against Gilberto Ramirez at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Following Grand Arrivals, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Chris Billam-Smith and others fighters featured on the “Latino Night” card showed off their skills at an open workout. The event airs live from The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 16.

Ramirez and Billam-Smith battle it out for the unified cruiserweight title. The contest pits Mexico’s WBA champion against the WBO champion of the UK.

The co-feature is a WBO super lightweight title eliminator between former unified champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA and unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA. Also on the card, a lightweight matchup between former champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia and unbeaten William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico.

In a flyweight title unification, Puerto Rico’s WBO champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) meets WBA champion Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand. Among other Zurdo vs Billam-Smith undercard bouts, Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico and Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-3, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan clash at super lightweight. Plus, Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia and Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-6) of Mexico go toe-to-toe at welterweight.

Chris Billam-Smith
Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Chris Billam-Smith
Chris Billam-Smith | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gilberto Ramirez
Gilberto Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gilberto Ramirez
Gilberto Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Arnold Barboza Jr
Arnold Barboza Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
William Zepeda
William Zepeda | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Tevin Farmer
Tevin Farmer | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Collazo
Oscar Collazo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart
Thammanoon Niyomtrong aka Knockout CP Freshmart | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Duarte
Oscar Duarte | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Botirzhon Akhmedov
Botirzhon Akhmedov | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Ziyad Almaayouf
Ziyad Almaayouf | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Bektemir Melikuziev and Botirzhon Akhmedov
Bektemir Melikuziev and Botirzhon Akhmedov | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Vergil Ortiz Jr
Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Unbeaten welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, TX and super middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (15-1) of Uzbekistan were among guests in attendance.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.