Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin kickoff press conference

Gervonta Davis faces Frank Martin at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Undefeated Gervonta Davis faces unbeaten Frank Martin on Saturday, June 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of their main event bout, the fighters host a launch press conference, preview their bout and go face to face for the first time.

Baltimore’s three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. Detroit southpaw Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) fights for his first world title.

Also partaking in the press conference the co-main event fighters, two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona and former light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) of Ukraine. The pair battles it out for the interim WBC 175 pound title.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

