Photos: Gervonta Davis says ‘It’s going to get bad’, Lamont Roach Jr ‘Here to boogie’

At the final pre-fight press conference, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. previewed their bout and went face-to-face. The pair square off in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 1.

The contest is not their first encounter. Davis previously defeated Roach during their amateur days.

‘I’m going to do me regardless’

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) puts his WBA lightweight title on the line and makes the sixth defense of his strap. The five-time, three-division world champion from Baltimore, MD said that on the fight day he was going to be himself, and that his opponent had been talking too much too.

“It’s showtime now,” said Gervonta Davis. “All the talk and all the work I put in. Come Saturday night, it’ll be a great fight. Lamont is coming in with his best and I’m coming with my best. Right here is the top of the DMV area on the stage. Even on the undercard. Gary Russell… We got great talent fighting on the card Saturday night.”

“I want to be here and give it my all. I’m grateful and happy to be part of this event and be at this level in my career. Thank you all for coming out and see you all Saturday night.”

“Barclays Center is like my second home since I won my first title in 2017. This is a great atmosphere in Brooklyn. Come Saturday night you will see.”

Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“I’ve known Barry since I was young. He’s been in that space that helped me better my game and also as a person. Being around him is great. It’s good to have two top trainers come together, Barry and Calvin and even Kenny too. Having them all under one roof is amazing. I have coaches and teachers and things like that, so I soak up knowledge from them.”

“I’m going to do me regardless. I think about what I’ve been through and what I’ve lost and go in there and get my man. It’s going to get bad. He’s been talking too much too, so we’ll see Saturday night. You know what I come to do and why I’m here. I don’t want to say too much. I’ll keep it polite. I know there will be fireworks.”

‘Let’s boogie’

Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) moves up a weight class and looks to claim the top spot in his second division. The current WBA super featherweight titleholder from Washington, D.C. predicted a new champion would be crowned on the night.

“I don’t have much to say,” said Lamont Roach Jr. “I’m here to boogie. Saturday night will be a hell of night. I’m coming with my tool bag. I have everything in my tool bag and I got a big bag.”

“Saturday night, it’s going down on one of the biggest stages of my life.”

“Everybody says I’m just here to show up, but when I do show up, I show out. That belt coming out. Hopefully he is bringing his belt too. That belt coming out.”

“Thanks to Tank. He’s the cash cow and head honcho. He gave me the opportunity. Let’s boogie.”

“I don’t care about outside critics. I know what I can do in the ring and that’s the only thing that matters honestly, that I go out and give it my all. Nine times out of ten, when I do that, I’ll be victorious.”

Lamont Roach Jr | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“I take Tanks’ compliments very well. It lets me know he’s 100% focused and will bring his A game. That’s what will make it a great fight.”

“Obviously, he’s here for a reason. He does what he’s supposed to do with the guy in front him. He has good skill and power and a good boxing IQ. All of that together makes for a good championship fighter.”

“It would mean everything to be a two-division champion. That’s what I set out to do.”

“If this fight breaks the last record, it’s because he has a better dance partner. Come Saturday, you will see. My prediction is ‘And the new!'”

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Among the bouts featured on the Tank vs Roach undercard, Mexican-born, Renton, WA-based Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) from Capitol Heights, MD.

Dominican WBC super lightweight champion Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) defends his belt against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) from Spain. Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Philadelphia’s former unified champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) clash for the interim WBA super welterweight strap.