Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr final press conference video

Continuing Fight Week, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. host the final press conference, preview the matchup, and come face-to-face. The pair battle it out on March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Five-time, three-division world champion Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, who said he wanted to fight three times in 2025, makes the sixth defense of his WBA lightweight title. Current WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., looks to dethrone “Tank” and become a two-weight champion.

Also partaking in the final Tank vs Roach press conference on Thursday are the fighters battling it out on the undercard. Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD.

Dominican Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) of Spain. Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Philadelphia’s former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) contest for the interim WBA belt.

The final Tank vs Roach press conference starts at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.