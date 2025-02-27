Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr final press conference video

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. preview their title fight at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Continuing Fight Week, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. host the final press conference, preview the matchup, and come face-to-face. The pair battle it out on March 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Five-time, three-division world champion Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, who said he wanted to fight three times in 2025, makes the sixth defense of his WBA lightweight title. Current WBA super featherweight champion Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., looks to dethrone “Tank” and become a two-weight champion.

Also partaking in the final Tank vs Roach press conference on Thursday are the fighters battling it out on the undercard. Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (14-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico defends his WBA super lightweight title against Gary Antuanne Russell (17-1, 17 KOs) of Capitol Heights, MD.

Dominican Alberto Puello (23-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC super lightweight title against Sandor Martin (42-3, 15 KOs) of Spain. Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba and Philadelphia’s former unified super welterweight champion Julian Williams (29-4-1, 17 KOs) contest for the interim WBA belt.

The final Tank vs Roach press conference starts at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG®, ISSN 2652-5097.