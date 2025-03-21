Photos: George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie on weight in Sydney

George Kambosos Jr. and Jake Wyllie successfully weighed in for their super lightweight bout at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The pair square off in an all-Australian main event on March 22, live on DAZN.
Sydney’s former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) came in at 63.2 kg. Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs), who stepped in on less than a week’s notice, replacing Daud Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia, showed 63.3 kg.
Australia’s WBC featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KO) weighed in at 57.1 kg for the third defense of her belt. Challenger Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida, was 56.5 kg for her first attempt to become champion.
Current WBA bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand and former champion Nina Hughes (6-1) of England both weighed in at 53.2 kg for their championship rematch. Additionally, Australia’s Teremoana Jnr (6-0, 6 KOs) and James Singh (12-5, 11 KOs) of Fiji tipped the scales at 119 kg and 122.8 kg, respectively, for their heavyweight clash.
Check out the current Kambosos vs Wyllie lineup and weights below.
The Kambosos vs Wyllie weights are as follows:
- George Kambosos Jr (63.2 kg) vs. Jake Wyllie (63.3 kg)
- Skye Nicolson ( kg) vs. Tiara Brown ( kg)
- Cherneka Johnson (53.2 kg) vs. Nina Hughes (53.2 kg)
- Teremoana Jnr (119 kg) vs. James Singh (122.8 kg)
- Imam Khataev (79.8 kg) vs. Durval Elias Palacio (79.9 kg)
- Hemi Ahio (107.6 kg) vs. Aekkaphob Auraiwan (107.9 kg)
- Jayden Buan (63.7 kg) vs. Jordan Kasilieris (63.8 kg)