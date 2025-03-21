Subscribe
Photos: George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie on weight in Sydney

Also official: Skye Nicolson vs Tiara Brown for featherweight title, and Cherneka Johnson vs Nina Hughes for bantamweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
George Kambosos Jr at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Jake Wyllie
George Kambosos Jr at the weigh-in on March 21, 2025 ahead of his boxing match against Jake Wyllie at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia | Matchroom Boxing

George Kambosos Jr. and Jake Wyllie successfully weighed in for their super lightweight bout at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. The pair square off in an all-Australian main event on March 22, live on DAZN.

Sydney’s former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) came in at 63.2 kg. Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs), who stepped in on less than a week’s notice, replacing Daud Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia, showed 63.3 kg.

Australia’s WBC featherweight titleholder Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KO) weighed in at 57.1 kg for the third defense of her belt. Challenger Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida, was 56.5 kg for her first attempt to become champion.

Current WBA bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand and former champion Nina Hughes (6-1) of England both weighed in at 53.2 kg for their championship rematch. Additionally, Australia’s Teremoana Jnr (6-0, 6 KOs) and James Singh (12-5, 11 KOs) of Fiji tipped the scales at 119 kg and 122.8 kg, respectively, for their heavyweight clash.

Check out the current Kambosos vs Wyllie lineup and weights below.

Jake Wyllie
Jake Wyllie | Matchroom Boxing
George Kambosos Jr and Jake Wyllie
George Kambosos Jr and Jake Wyllie | Matchroom Boxing
George Kambosos Jr and Jake Wyllie
George Kambosos Jr and Jake Wyllie | Matchroom Boxing
Skye Nicolson and Tiara Brown
Skye Nicolson and Tiara Brown | Matchroom Boxing
Skye Nicolson and Tiara Brown
Skye Nicolson and Tiara Brown | Matchroom Boxing
Cherneka Johnson and Nina Hughes
Cherneka Johnson and Nina Hughes | Matchroom Boxing
Teremoana Jnr and James Singh
Teremoana Jnr and James Singh | Matchroom Boxing
Imam Khataev and Durval Elias Palacio
Imam Khataev and Durval Elias Palacio | Matchroom Boxing
Hemi Ahio and Aekkaphob Auraiwan
Hemi Ahio and Aekkaphob Auraiwan | Matchroom Boxing
Jayden Buan and Jordan Kasilieris
Jayden Buan and Jordan Kasilieris | Matchroom Boxing

The Kambosos vs Wyllie weights are as follows:

  • George Kambosos Jr (63.2 kg) vs. Jake Wyllie (63.3 kg)
  • Skye Nicolson ( kg) vs. Tiara Brown ( kg)
  • Cherneka Johnson (53.2 kg) vs. Nina Hughes (53.2 kg)
  • Teremoana Jnr (119 kg) vs. James Singh (122.8 kg)
  • Imam Khataev (79.8 kg) vs. Durval Elias Palacio (79.9 kg)
  • Hemi Ahio (107.6 kg) vs. Aekkaphob Auraiwan (107.9 kg)
  • Jayden Buan (63.7 kg) vs. Jordan Kasilieris (63.8 kg)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

