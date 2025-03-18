George Kambosos Jr faces Jake Wyllie as Daud Yordan out due to medical reasons

George Kambosos Jr faces Jake Wyllie in the new main event at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, on March 22. The pair square off in an all-Australian 12-round contest at super lightweight.

Wyllie (16-1, 15 KOs) took the fight on a few days’ notice, replacing Daud Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia. Yordan was “ruled out on medical grounds” after visiting a hospital, Matchroom Boxing announced on Monday.

24-year-old Wyllie was in action in February, facing Allan Villanueva. The bout was declared a No Contest in the third round after the ringside physician stopped the fight due to a cut suffered by Villanueva from an accidental clash of heads. In 2024, the native of Everton Park, Queensland, won four fights by stoppage against Dylan Emery, Nahathuch Paharn, Wachirasak Waiyawong, and Ashley Huston.

“This is what dreams are made of,” Jake Wyllie said. “I’d already arranged tickets to come watch on Saturday, and now I’m fighting in the main event.”

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m ready to take it with both hands. George has boxed at the highest level in the sport, but I’m young, ambitious, and ready to put it all on the line in Sydney on Saturday. Expect fireworks! Jake ‘The Machine’ Wyllie is coming.”

Sydney’s former unified lightweight champion Kambosos (21-3, 10 KOs) is coming off a defeat via 11th-round TKO against Vasyl Lomachenko in his bid to land the vacant IBF 135-pound title last May. The 31-year-old’s previous victory came in July 2023, when he took a majority decision over Maxi Hughes, bouncing back from two losses to Devin Haney for the division’s undisputed title.

“I am ready to showcase all the hard work I have been putting in over the last three months, no matter who the opponent is,” George Kambosos Jr said. “Boxing is unpredictable, and it is very unfortunate to have Daud Yordan medically pulled out, five days before the event, but the Ferocious show goes on because there is no show without me.”

“Victory is the only thing on my mind, no matter what, and it sets up my 140-pound world title shot next. I want to give a good local Aussie kid a shot. Jake Wyllie, 16-1, 15 KOs, stands out. He is the current Australian 140-pound National Champion, the only one that hasn’t been disrespectful for a payday, and I like how he has gone about his business in the boxing world.”

“So, I’m giving Jake the ‘Rocky’ shot! The opportunity, but that’s where it ends. This is not a Rocky movie – don’t get it twisted, there is no happy ending. A Ferocious statement is what you’ll see on Saturday night. Victory by any means.”

Among the bouts originally featured on the Kambosos vs Yordan undercard, Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KOs) of Australia defends her WBC featherweight title against Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida. Plus, Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand defends her WBA bantamweight title in a rematch against former champion Nina Hughes (6-1) of England.

Additionally, the opponent has been confirmed for Teremoana Jnr (6-0, 6 KOs), as the Australian heavyweight faces James Singh (12-5, 11 KOs) of Fiji.