PFL Battle of the Giants weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, a day before the fight show, Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira weigh-in to make it official for their PFL Super Fight, billed as “Battle of the Giants”. The PPV card airs live on October 19 from Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The heavyweight clash pits Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Ngannou (17-3) against Brazil’s PFL champion Ferreira (13-3, 3 NC). The fighters must hit the 265 lbs mark.

For his previous boxing match against former champion Anthony Joshua in March, Ngannou weighed-in at 272.6 lbs. Ferreira was 263.2 lbs for his MMA fight against Ryan Bader in February.

In an all-Brazilian featherweight co-main event at “Battle of the Giants”, former UFC champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris “Cyborg” (27-2) faces two-weight PFL champion Larissa Pacheco (23-4). The weight limit is 145 lbs.

Among other bouts, Johnny Eblen (15-0) of Des Moines, Iowa defends his Bellator middleweight title in a rematch against Fabian Edwards (13-3) of Jamaica. The championship limit is 185 lbs.

As well, former Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee (22-1) of Long Beach, California and Paul Hughes (12-1) of Northern Ireland battle it out at lightweight. The non-title weight limit is 156 lbs.

In the main card opener, Husein Kadimagomaev (11-1, 1 NC) of Switzerland and Zafar Mohsen (13-4) of Afghanistan clash at featherweight. The non-championship limit is 146 lbs.

PFL “Battle of the Giants” weigh-in starts at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT.

The current PFL “Battle of the Giants” lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards

Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen

AJ McKee vs. Paul Hughes

Prelims