Schofield vs Giron results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron live results from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Floyd Schofield faces Rene Tellez Giron live from Las Vegas
Floyd Schofield and Rene Tellez Giron at the weigh-in ahead of their bout at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 2, 2024 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Floyd Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) faces Rene Tellez Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 2. The unbeaten native of Jersey City, New Jersey defends his WBA International title. The Mexican challenger looks to pull an upset and secure his fourth straight victory. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight.

The co-main event pits Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan against David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, PA. The 10-round bout serves as the WBA super middleweight title eliminator for Stevens. Indio, CA-based Melikuziev missed weight and is ineligible for a title eliminator in case of his victory.

Among the Schofield vs Giron undercard bouts, Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the undisputed title at flyweight. Coachella-based Fundora puts on the line her IBF belt. Alaniz brings to the ring her unified WBA, WBC and WBO straps. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, unbeaten super middleweight Darius Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, TX defends his WBA Intercontinental title in a 10-rounder against Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio. The main card opener features Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA up against Xavier Madrid (5-5, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Headlining the prelims, Eric Tudor (11-1, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, FL meets Harold Calderon (28-1, 19 KOs) of Chicago, IL. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Tudor’s WBA Continental title at stake.

Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron results

Get Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

  • Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Giron
  • Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Stevens
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz
  • Darius Fulghum vs. Christopher Pearson
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Xavier Madrid

Prelims (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT)

  • Eric Tudor vs. Harold Calderon
  • Asa Stevens vs. Garen Diagan
  • Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Valentine Lerma
  • Jordan Fuentes vs. Roberto Cantu Pena
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

