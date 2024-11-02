Schofield vs Giron results, start time, live stream, main card, prelims

Floyd Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) faces Rene Tellez Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 2. The unbeaten native of Jersey City, New Jersey defends his WBA International title. The Mexican challenger looks to pull an upset and secure his fourth straight victory. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight.

The co-main event pits Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan against David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, PA. The 10-round bout serves as the WBA super middleweight title eliminator for Stevens. Indio, CA-based Melikuziev missed weight and is ineligible for a title eliminator in case of his victory.

Among the Schofield vs Giron undercard bouts, Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) of Palm Beach, Florida and Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) of Argentina battle it out for the undisputed title at flyweight. Coachella-based Fundora puts on the line her IBF belt. Alaniz brings to the ring her unified WBA, WBC and WBO straps. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, unbeaten super middleweight Darius Fulghum (12-0, 10 KOs) of El Paso, TX defends his WBA Intercontinental title in a 10-rounder against Christopher Pearson (17-4-1, 12 KOs) of Dayton, Ohio. The main card opener features Joel Iriarte (4-0, 4 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA up against Xavier Madrid (5-5, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Headlining the prelims, Eric Tudor (11-1, 7 KOs) of Hollywood, FL meets Harold Calderon (28-1, 19 KOs) of Chicago, IL. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with Tudor’s WBA Continental title at stake.

Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron results

Main card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT)

Prelims (5 pm ET / 2 pm PT)