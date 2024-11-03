Subscribe
Gabriela Fundora drops & stops Gabriela Celeste Alaniz to land undisputed title

Gabriela Fundora claims all major belts at 112 lbs

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gabriela Fundora became the undisputed flyweight champion with the victory over Gabriela Celeste Alaniz on November 2 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The Coachella-based southpaw defeated a two-time world champion of Argentina by way of stoppage.

Fundora twice dropped Alaniz with a straight left hand in one round. Although the latter both times managed to get back on her feet, referee Robert Hoyle called it a day, as her corner waved the towel. The official time was 1 minute and 40 seconds into the seventh round.

With the victory, Gabriela Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) retained her IBF 112-pound belt and claimed the unified WBA, WBC and WBO straps from Alaniz (15-2, 6 KOs). In addition, the 22-year-old native of Palm Beach, Florida became the first undisputed champion at women’s flyweight and the youngest to date to hold all major belts.

“This is a dream come true that I have made become a reality,” Fundora said post-win. “My team and I have been training to make history and we did that tonight.”

“I didn’t really feel Alaniz’ power, but I knew she came to do what I did which is look for a knockout. I had been practicing that punch since the beginning of training camp. I felt like Bruce Lee preparing for this fight.”

“We’ll see what’s next for me. I can go up in weight or go down. we will see.”

The Fundora vs Alaniz showdown was featured on the card topped by Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron.

