Gabriela Fundora drops & stops Gabriela Celeste Alaniz to land undisputed title

Gabriela Fundora became the undisputed flyweight champion with the victory over Gabriela Celeste Alaniz on November 2 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The Coachella-based southpaw defeated a two-time world champion of Argentina by way of stoppage.

Fundora twice dropped Alaniz with a straight left hand in one round. Although the latter both times managed to get back on her feet, referee Robert Hoyle called it a day, as her corner waved the towel. The official time was 1 minute and 40 seconds into the seventh round.

With the victory, Gabriela Fundora (15-0, 7 KOs) retained her IBF 112-pound belt and claimed the unified WBA, WBC and WBO straps from Alaniz (15-2, 6 KOs). In addition, the 22-year-old native of Palm Beach, Florida became the first undisputed champion at women’s flyweight and the youngest to date to hold all major belts.

“This is a dream come true that I have made become a reality,” Fundora said post-win. “My team and I have been training to make history and we did that tonight.”

“I didn’t really feel Alaniz’ power, but I knew she came to do what I did which is look for a knockout. I had been practicing that punch since the beginning of training camp. I felt like Bruce Lee preparing for this fight.”

“We’ll see what’s next for me. I can go up in weight or go down. we will see.”

The Fundora vs Alaniz showdown was featured on the card topped by Floyd Schofield vs Rene Tellez Giron.