Photos: Espinoza vs Khegai official for 126-pound title

Rafael Espinoza and Arnold Khegai weighed in and faced off ahead of their bout on November 15 at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Both fighters successfully made the required 126-pound limit for Espinoza’s WBO title.

Mexican champion Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) came in at 125.4 lbs for the fourth defense of his belt. Ukrainian challenger Khegai (23-2-1, 14 KOs) showed the same, for his first attempt at becoming champion.

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In the co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado (23-0, 16 KOs) and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (31-4-1, 17 KOs) tipped the scales at 139 lbs and 139.2 lbs, respectively. The all-Mexican contest serves as the IBF 140-pound title eliminator.

On the undercard, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (15-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, California, and NOLA’s Jonathan Montrel (19-3, 13 KOs) both weighed in at 139.8 lbs.

Also, Richard Torrez Jr. (13-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, California, came in at 223.6 lbs for his bout against Czech fighter Tomas Salek (23-7, 14 KOs), who registered 231 lbs.

Additionally, Las Vegas native Julian Montalvo (4-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Nicolas Patron (3-2, 1 KO) declared 130.2 lbs and 131.6 lbs, respectively, for their swing bout.

Check out the current Espinoza vs Khegai lineup and weights below.

Rafael Espinoza and Arnold Khegai face off during the weigh-in, on November 14, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

Lindolfo Delgado and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela during the weigh-in, on November 14, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

Emiliano Fernando Vargas and Jonathan Montrel during the weigh-in, on November 14, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

Richard Torrez Jr and Tomas Salek during the weigh-in, on November 14, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

Julian Montalvo and Nicolas Patron during the weigh-in, on November 14, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

The Espinoza vs Khegai weights are as follows:

Rafael Espinoza (125.4 lbs) vs. Arnold Khegai (125.4 lbs)

Lindolfo Delgado (139 lbs) vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (139.2 lbs)

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (139.8 lbs) vs. Jonathan Montrel (139.8 lbs)

Richard Torrez Jr (223.6 lbs) vs. Tomas Salek (231 lbs)

Julian Montalvo (130.2 lbs) vs. Nicolas Patron (131.6 lbs)