Delgado faces Valenzuela: I’m one step away from world title shot

Lindolfo Delgado faces Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela on November 15 at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. They clash in an IBF super lightweight title eliminator, moving a step closer to challenging champion Richardson Hitchins.

The all-Mexican contest serves as the co-feature to Rafael Espinoza vs Arnold Khegai.

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Unbeaten Delgado (23-0, 16 KOs) is coming off a decision victory over Elvis Rodriguez in April. Ahead of his clash with Valenzuela, the 30-year-old native of Linares, Nuevo León, said he was happy to fight in his home country and welcomed the long-awaited chance to try to secure a title shot.

“I feel happy to be fighting in Mexico again,” Delgado said. “It’s been a long time since I fought here, so it feels good to be back. People have been asking me for a long time when I am going to fight in Mexico.”

“Not many people can go to the United States to see me. Now that it’s happening, I’m very excited. And San Luis Potosi is very close to Linares, Nuevo Leon, which is where I’m from.”

“Valenzuela is a fighter with a lot of experience, and he’s been in a lot of good fights.”

“I’ve been waiting for a world title shot for a long time, and we’re just one step away. So, I hope it happens next.”

Lindolfo Delgado and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela face off during the press conference, on November 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

‘I’m ready for whatever’

Valenzuela (31-4-1, 17 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, defeated Manuel Medina Barrera by decision in May, bouncing back from a stoppage loss to Subriel Matias in March. The 31-year-old said he was expecting a great fight and was ready for whatever Delgado brings to the ring.

“I know it’s going to be a great fight,” Valenzuela said. “Every time there are two Mexicans, it’s guaranteed to be a war.”

“I’ve been on big stages and have had a lot of great experiences, so I’m ready for whatever this fight brings.”

Reigning IBF super lightweight champion Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) made his first successful defense of the title in June, stopping George Kambosos Jr. His next fight is yet to be scheduled, with Delgado and Valenzuela both having a chance to earn a shot at the belt held by the 28-year-old Brooklyn native.

Lindolfo Delgado and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela during the press conference, on November 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

In the main event this Saturday, Mexican champion Rafael Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) faces Ukrainian contender Arnold Khegai (23-2-1, 14 KOs). Espinoza makes the fourth defense of his WBO featherweight title, while Khegai challenges for his first major strap.