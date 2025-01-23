Photos: Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard official in Commerce, CA

Eric Priest and Tyler Howard successfully weighed in for their 168 lbs bout on January 23 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. The scheduled 10-round contest headlines the first Golden Boy Fight Night card for 2025.

Unbeaten Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas showed 164.2 lbs. Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee was 163.6 lbs. The WBA Continental North America belt is at stake.

Jordan Panthen (10-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, New York came in at 159 lbs for his clash with DeAundre Pettus (12-3, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina, who declared 161 lbs. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature on the card.

Among other bouts, Grant Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) of Thermal, California and Costa Rica’s David Lobo Ramirez (17-3, 12 KOs) were 153.4 lbs and 154 lbs, respectively, for their six-round bout. Cayden Griffiths (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Marc Misiura (3-6-1, 1 KOs) of Scranton, Pennsylvania showed 148 lbs and 150 lbs, respectively, for their four-round showdown.

Plus, Jordan Fuentes (2-0) of Selma, California weighed in at 118.8 lbs, while his opponent in a four-round bout Brandon Badillo (0-2-1) of Charlotte, North Carolina, was 119.8 lbs. Leonardo Sanchez (7-0, 6 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California and Mexico’s Joseph Cruz Brown (10-11, 6 KOs) tipped the scales at 129.8 lbs and 129.4 lbs, respectively, for their newly added six-round matchup.

The previously announced eight-round super bantamweight bout between Hector Valdez (16-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas and Franklin Gonzalez (25-3, 25 KOs) from Venezuela is no longer featured on the card. Javier Meza (1-0, 1 KO) of Amarillo, Texas, who was scheduled to make his ring appearance in a four-rounder at super lightweight, is also no longer battles it out on the night.

Check out the current Priest vs Howard lineup and weights below.

Priest vs Howard fight card