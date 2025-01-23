Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard official in Commerce, CA

Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard headlines the first Golden Boy Fight Night of 2025

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Eric Priest poses at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of his next bout
Eric Priest at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of his bout against Tyler Howard at the Event Center at The Commerce Casino in Commerce, CA, USA on January 22, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Eric Priest and Tyler Howard successfully weighed in for their 168 lbs bout on January 23 at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. The scheduled 10-round contest headlines the first Golden Boy Fight Night card for 2025.

Unbeaten Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas showed 164.2 lbs. Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee was 163.6 lbs. The WBA Continental North America belt is at stake.

Jordan Panthen (10-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, New York came in at 159 lbs for his clash with DeAundre Pettus (12-3, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina, who declared 161 lbs. The 10-round bout serves as the co-feature on the card.

Among other bouts, Grant Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) of Thermal, California and Costa Rica’s David Lobo Ramirez (17-3, 12 KOs) were 153.4 lbs and 154 lbs, respectively, for their six-round bout. Cayden Griffiths (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Marc Misiura (3-6-1, 1 KOs) of Scranton, Pennsylvania showed 148 lbs and 150 lbs, respectively, for their four-round showdown.

Plus, Jordan Fuentes (2-0) of Selma, California weighed in at 118.8 lbs, while his opponent in a four-round bout Brandon Badillo (0-2-1) of Charlotte, North Carolina, was 119.8 lbs. Leonardo Sanchez (7-0, 6 KOs) of Rancho Mirage, California and Mexico’s Joseph Cruz Brown (10-11, 6 KOs) tipped the scales at 129.8 lbs and 129.4 lbs, respectively, for their newly added six-round matchup.

The previously announced eight-round super bantamweight bout between Hector Valdez (16-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas and Franklin Gonzalez (25-3, 25 KOs) from Venezuela is no longer featured on the card. Javier Meza (1-0, 1 KO) of Amarillo, Texas, who was scheduled to make his ring appearance in a four-rounder at super lightweight, is also no longer battles it out on the night.

Check out the current Priest vs Howard lineup and weights below.

Tyler Howard
Tyler Howard | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Eric Priest and Tyler Howard go face to face
Eric Priest and Tyler Howard go face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Eric Priest and Tyler Howard come face to face
Eric Priest and Tyler Howard come face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Eric Priest and Tyler Howard
Eric Priest and Tyler Howard | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Jordan Panthen and DeAundre Pettus come face to face
Jordan Panthen and DeAundre Pettus come face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Jordan Panthen and DeAundre Pettus
Jordan Panthen and DeAundre Pettus | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Grant Flores and David Lobo Ramirez
Grant Flores and David Lobo Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Cayden Griffiths and Marc Misiura come face to face
Cayden Griffiths and Marc Misiura come face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Jordan Fuentes and Brandon Badillo
Jordan Fuentes and Brandon Badillo | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Leonardo Sanchez and Joseph Cruz Brown come face to face
Leonardo Sanchez and Joseph Cruz Brown come face to face | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Priest vs Howard fight card

  • Eric Priest (164.2) vs. Tyler Howard (163.6)
  • Jordan Panthen (159) vs. DeAundre Pettus (161)
  • Grant Flores (153.4) vs. David Lobo Ramirez (154)
  • Cayden Griffiths (148) vs. Marc Misiura (150)
  • Jordan Fuentes (118.8) vs. Brandon Badillo (119.8)
  • Leonardo Sanchez (129.8) vs. Joseph Cruz Brown (129.4)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.