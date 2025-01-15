Priest vs Howard undercard: Grant Flores faces David Lobo Ramirez, plus more set

The bout between Grant Flores and David Lobo Ramirez, along with other matchups, has been confirmed for the Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard undercard. The event airs on January 23 live on DAZN from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super welterweight.

Coachella Valley’s unbeaten Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) won four bouts last year, which includes a unanimous decision against Luis Caraballo Ramos in his previous outing in October. Ramirez (17-3, 12 KOs) of Heredia, Costa Rica lost two fights in 2024, via first-round TKO against Dwyke Flemmings Jr. and by UD against Berman Sanchez.

The 10-round middleweight matchup between Jordan Panthen (10-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, New York and DeAundre Pettus (12-3, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina has been confirmed as the co-feature on the card. Also confirmed for the event is an eight-round super bantamweight bout between Hector Valdez (16-0, 8 KOs) of Dallas, Texas and Franklin Gonzalez (25-3, 25 KOs) from Venezuela.

The four-round super lightweight clash between Cayden Griffiths (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Marc Misiura (3-6-1, 1 KOs) of Scranton, Pennsylvania is now also official.

Jordan Fuentes (2-0) of Selma, California was originally rumored to take on Mexico’s Osmar Rodriguez (5-4, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at bantamweight. The Olympic trials medalist of Fresno, California faces Brandon Badillo (0-2-1) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Golden Boy announced on Wednesday.

Javier Meza (1-0, 1 KO) of Amarillo, Texas has been added to the card in a four-round super lightweight bout against an opponent to be named. The 20-year-old native of Amarillo, Texas is back in the ring following his pro debut last December, when he stopped David Music in the first round.

The promotion also announced “a major decision to donate 100 percent of ticket sales from the upcoming Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN: Priest vs. Howard event to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.”

Atop the fight card, Eric Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas meets Tyler Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.