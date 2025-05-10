Photos: Emanuel Navarrete vs Charly Suarez on weight for 130 lbs title in San Diego

Following the final press conference, Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez made weight for their bout on May 10 at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA. Both fighters successfully hit the required 130-pound championship limit.

Mexico’s three-division world champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) came in at 130 lbs for the fourth defense of his WBO belt. Unbeaten challenger Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) from the Philippines showed 129.9 lbs for his first attempt to become champion.

West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) and Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs) tipped the scales at 134.4 lbs and 134.6 lbs, respectively. The pair battle it out for the interim IBF strap. The contest serves as the co-feature.

Samuel Contreras (1-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles and Salt Lake City’s Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado (4-5-1, 2 KOs) were 138.9 lbs and 139.6 lbs, respectively, for their bout headlining the prelims. Plus, Las Vegas’ Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) showed 131.7 lbs, while his opponent, Salvador Jimenez (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Spain, was 131.9 lbs, for their undercard showdown.

The matchup between Albert Gonzalez (13-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Mexico’s Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-3-1, 6 KOs) has been canceled. The latter withdrew from the fight due to weight cut issues.

Check out the current Navarrete vs Suarez lineup and weights below.

Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Samuel Contreras and Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Chanelle Riggan, Andres Cortes, Salvador Jimenez, and Pamela aka PamBamGoinHam at the weigh-in ahead of ther boxing event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Giovani Santillan and Angel Beltran at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Perla Bazaldua and Mona Ward at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Alan Garcia and Cristian Medina Garcia at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Sebastian Hernandez and Azat Hovhannisyan come face-to-face at the weigh-in on May 9, 2025, ahead of their boxing bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The Navarrete vs Suarez weights are as follows:

Main Card

Emanuel Navarrete (130) vs. Charly Suarez (129.9)

Raymond Muratalla (134.4) vs. Zaur Abdullaev (134.6)

Prelims