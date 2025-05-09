Photos: Emanuel Navarrete ready to continue on victory path against Charly Suarez

Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the final press conference ahead of their bout. The pair square off in the main event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA on May 10.

Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) makes the fourth defense of the belt that he claimed via ninth-round TKO against Liam Wilson in February 2023. In his previous bout in late 2024 in Phoenix, the 30-year-old stopped Oscar Valdez in the sixth round of their rematch. In his ring appearance in San Diego last May, Mexico’s three-division champion dropped a split decision to Denys Berinchyk in his bid to become a four-weight king.

“My performance against Oscar Valdez was my way of showing that I’m now at 100 percent,” Navarrete said on Thursday. “There’s no doubt about that now. So, all we have to do is prepare well to achieve my goals.”

“We know what happened the last time I was in San Diego. We did not get the victory. We lost against Denys Berinchyk in our attempt to win a title at 135 pounds. But now, defending at 130 pounds, we want to let the people know I’m ready to move forward with my career.”

“I prepared for a great fight. We know that Suarez is coming for my title. So I want a great fight so everyone can see I’m ready to continue on the path of victory.”

“We have to defend my title first. We’re going to work hard and take the title home. After, we’ll see if I stay at 130 or move up again.”

Charly Suarez at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of his bout against Emanuel Navarrete at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Unbeaten Suarez (18-0, 10 KOs) fights for his first major belt. The 36-year-old contender from the Philippines is coming off a win by third-round TKO against Jorge Castaneda last September.

Suarez said, “I prayed for this fight. And here it is. The opportunity has come, and I have taken it. And we won’t lose.”

“I’m bringing all my amateur experience into this fight. This is it. The world title shot is here, so I’m ready and I’m excited for the fight on Saturday.”

“This is a good opportunity for me to represent my country and to show the world that Filipinos are good at boxing and that Filipinos and Mexicans put on great fights.”

Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez come face-to-face at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Top Rank ring girls Chanelle Riggan and Pamela aka PamBamGoinHam, and Emanuel Navarrete and Charly Suarez, at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of the boxing event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Muratalla vs Zaur Abdullaev for interim title

The press conference also featured other fighters battling it out on the night. The co-feature pits West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (22-0, 17 KOs) against Zaur Abdullaev (20-1, 12 KOs). The bout is set to crown the interim IBF lightweight champion. The full belt is currently held by Ukraine’s Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“I’m ready to go,” Muratalla said. “It’s been a long time. I’ve been putting in work. My time is here. So I’m shining on Saturday.”

“We know he’s tough. We know he’s coming to fight. But I’m fully prepared for whatever he brings.”

“A win on Saturday would be huge for my family and team. I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a kid.”

Raymond Muratalla at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of his bout against Zaur Abdullaev at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullaev said, “I’m happy to return to the United States after five years. And I’m ready to finally become a world champion.”

“I started my training camp out in the mountains. And I finished camp out here in California. I’m ready to do anything to win.”

“Muratalla is a very good fighter. I’ve watched many of his fights. But I’m ready to overcome this challenge.”

Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev come face-to-face at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Muratalla and Zaur Abdullaev at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Andres Cortes faces Salvador Jimenez

Among the Navarrete vs Suarez undercard bouts, Las Vegas native Andres Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) and Salvador Jimenez (14-1-1, 6 KOs) of Spain go head-to-head at junior lightweight.

“There’s levels to this. I’m going to show that I’m at the top,” Cortes said. “I dream about this every night. I’ve dedicated my whole life to this sport. This is what I do. So, I’m ready to get back in there.”

“When you bet on me, it’s a guaranteed bet. If you want to make some money, take me by knockout.”

Andres Cortes at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of his bout against Salvador Jimenez at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jimenez said, “There’s nowhere better to be than in the Mecca of boxing, the United States. This opportunity has come to me because God’s timing is perfect.”

“I am a warrior. I like to brawl. I can box in any way he wants, but I like to be in wars.”

Andres Cortes and Salvador Jimenez come face-to-face at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of their bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Giovani Santillan takes on Angel Beltran Villa

San Diego local Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) goes up against Mexico’s Angel Beltran Villa (18-2, 11 KOs) at welterweight.

“I’m excited to be back here in San Diego,” Santillan said. “Every time I come to San Diego, I give everything I have. I leave it in the ring.”

As for his defeat to Brian Norman Jr. last May, Santillan said, “It was tough. We went through some hard moments with my fight last year in San Diego and some things that happened with my family towards the end of the year. But I’m resilient, and my dad raised me to always work hard and always have faith and hope. I’m back here, and I’m excited for this weekend.”

“Right now, I’m on the climb back up to another world title shot. I want another world title shot, and I’m ready for it already. I have to focus on this weekend, and I hope to get that soon.”

Giovani Santillan at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of his bout against Angel Beltran at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Perla Bazaldua battles Mona Ward

LA’s Perla Bazaldua (1-0, 1 KO) meets Mona Ward (0-1) of Saint Louis, MO at junior bantamweight.

“Signing with Top Rank, one of the biggest promotional companies out there, was one of my dreams,” Bazaldua said. “Finally getting that contract and now performing on this stage is such a motivation, especially in this camp.”

Perla Bazaldua at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of her bout against Mona Ward at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

L-R: Chanelle Riggan, Giovani Santillan, Andres Cortes, Salvador Jimenez, Perla Bazaldua, and Pamela aka PamBamGoinHam, at the press conference on May 8, 2025, ahead of the boxing event at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Also on the card, Albert Gonzalez (13-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA and Mexico’s Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-3-1, 6 KOs) clash at featherweight. Another contest at lightweight features Alan Garcia (15-1, 11 KOs) of Ulysses, KS up against Cristian Medina Garcia (8-2-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico.

Plus, Samuel Contreras (1-0, 1 KO) of Los Angeles and Sal Lake City’s Dyllon Cervantes Alvarado (4-5-1, 2 KOs) go toe-to-toe at junior welterweight. The event opener is a junior featherweight matchup between Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez (19-0, 18 KOs) and Azat Hovhannisyan (21-5, 17 KOs) of Armenia.

The previously announced four-round junior welterweight bout between Briana Carrera (3-0, 1 KO) of Arlington, TX and Kacey Wheeler (2-0, 2 KOs) of Alexandria, VA is no longer featured on the card.