Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Emanuel Navarrete KO’s Oscar Valdez in rematch to retain title

Emanuel Navarrete dominates and stops Oscar Valdez in the sixth round

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Emanuel Navarrete dominates Oscar Valdez to retain title
Emanuel Navarrete and Oscar Valdez during their bout at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, USA on December 7, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Emanuel Navarrete came out victorious over Oscar Valdez on December 7 when the pair squared off in a rematch at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Battling it out in the main event live on ESPN, Navarrete made the third successful defense of his WBO super featherweight title.

Their first fight took place last August in Glendale, AZ, where Navarrete defeated Valdez by unanimous decision. The scheduled 12-round rematch ended prior to the final bell.

Three-division champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) dominated, dropped, and ultimately stopped two-weight champion Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) at 2:42 into the sixth round with a left body shot. Prior to that, he sent his fellow Mexican to the canvas in the first and fourth rounds.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s current WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) retained his belt in a rematch against former titleholder Robeisy Ramirez (14-3, 9 KOs) of Cuba. The latter quit the fight at the beginning of the sixth round due to injury.

Among other Navarrete vs Valdez 2 results, Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico eliminated Jackson Marinez (22-4, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in the fifth round at junior welterweight. Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA stopped Mexico’s Isaac Munoz Gutierrez (18-2-1, 15 KOs) in the third round at heavyweight.

As well, Albert Gonzalez (2-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA defeated Argentina’s Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-7-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight. Steven Navarro (5-0, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles TKO’d Gabriel Bernardi (7-2, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico in the second round at super featherweight.

Oscar Valdez vs Emanuel Navarrete
Oscar Valdez vs Emanuel Navarrete | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez
Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez
Emanuel Navarrete vs Oscar Valdez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rafael Espinoza
Rafael Espinoza | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lindolfo Delgado vs Jackson Marinez
Lindolfo Delgado vs Jackson Marinez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Richard Torrez Jr with team
Richard Torrez Jr with team | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez vs Gerardo Antonio Perez
Albert Gonzalez vs Gerardo Antonio Perez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Steven Navarro vs Gabriel Bernardi
Steven Navarro vs Gabriel Bernardi | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Giovani Santillan
Giovani Santillan | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr
Art Barrera Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Kevin Mosquera vs Cesar Morales
Kevin Mosquera vs Cesar Morales | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Demler Zamora vs Roman Ruben Reynoso
Demler Zamora vs Roman Ruben Reynoso | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Plus, Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) of San Diego, CA got back in the win column, stopping Fredrick Lawson (30-6, 22 KOs) of Accra, Ghana in one round at welterweight. Art Barrera Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) of Long Beach, CA TKO’d Mexico’s Juan Carlos Campos Medina (14-2, 3 KOs) in the second round at welterweight.

In addition, Kevin Mosquera (3-0, 1 KO) of Ecuador upset Mexico’s Cesar Morales (0-1) in his pro boxing debut by majority decision at lightweight. In the event opener, Las Vegas-based Demler Zamora (15-0, 10 KOs) stopped Roman Ruben Reynoso (22-6-2, 10 KOs) of Argentina in the second round at super featherweight.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.