Photos: Emanuel Navarrete KO’s Oscar Valdez in rematch to retain title

Emanuel Navarrete came out victorious over Oscar Valdez on December 7 when the pair squared off in a rematch at Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. Battling it out in the main event live on ESPN, Navarrete made the third successful defense of his WBO super featherweight title.

Their first fight took place last August in Glendale, AZ, where Navarrete defeated Valdez by unanimous decision. The scheduled 12-round rematch ended prior to the final bell.

Three-division champion Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) dominated, dropped, and ultimately stopped two-weight champion Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) at 2:42 into the sixth round with a left body shot. Prior to that, he sent his fellow Mexican to the canvas in the first and fourth rounds.

In the co-main event, Mexico’s current WBO featherweight champion Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) retained his belt in a rematch against former titleholder Robeisy Ramirez (14-3, 9 KOs) of Cuba. The latter quit the fight at the beginning of the sixth round due to injury.

Among other Navarrete vs Valdez 2 results, Lindolfo Delgado (22-0, 16 KOs) of Mexico eliminated Jackson Marinez (22-4, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic in the fifth round at junior welterweight. Richard Torrez Jr. (12-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, CA stopped Mexico’s Isaac Munoz Gutierrez (18-2-1, 15 KOs) in the third round at heavyweight.

As well, Albert Gonzalez (2-0, 7 KOs) of Moreno Valley, CA defeated Argentina’s Gerardo Antonio Perez (12-7-1, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at featherweight. Steven Navarro (5-0, 4 KOs) of Los Angeles TKO’d Gabriel Bernardi (7-2, 3 KOs) of Puerto Rico in the second round at super featherweight.

Plus, Giovani Santillan (33-1, 18 KOs) of San Diego, CA got back in the win column, stopping Fredrick Lawson (30-6, 22 KOs) of Accra, Ghana in one round at welterweight. Art Barrera Jr. (7-0, 5 KOs) of Long Beach, CA TKO’d Mexico’s Juan Carlos Campos Medina (14-2, 3 KOs) in the second round at welterweight.

In addition, Kevin Mosquera (3-0, 1 KO) of Ecuador upset Mexico’s Cesar Morales (0-1) in his pro boxing debut by majority decision at lightweight. In the event opener, Las Vegas-based Demler Zamora (15-0, 10 KOs) stopped Roman Ruben Reynoso (22-6-2, 10 KOs) of Argentina in the second round at super featherweight.