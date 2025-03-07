Mary Spencer vs Ogleidis Suarez rescheduled for April in Montreal

A new date has been set for the championship bout between Mary Spencer and Ogleidis Suarez. The pair square off on April 10 at the Cabaret du Casino de Montreal in Montreal, QC, Canada. Spencer puts her WBA super welterweight title on the line. The contest serves as the co-feature to Dzmitry Asanau vs Francesco Patera.

Spencer was originally scheduled to defend her belt against Suarez in mid-March on the undercard of Erik Bazinyan vs Steven Butler. After Bazinyan was injured in training, the event was canceled. The promotion company, Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM), confirmed the new date on Saturday.

Making the first defense of her title, 40-year-old Spencer (9-2, 6 KOs) of Wiarton, ON, also aims for her third straight victory, following a unanimous decision against Naomi Mannes last September and a first-round stoppage of Sonya Dreiling in early 2024. Venezuela’s 37-year-old former featherweight champion Suarez (31-5-1, 15 KOs) looks to claim a title in her second weight class and secure her second win in a row after stopping Neisi Torres in the second round in January.

“The date has changed, but the goal remains the same,” Mary Spencer said. “The bad news for my opponent is that I’ll be even better prepared on April 10.”

Atop the fight card, Dzmitry Asanau (9-0, 4 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas lightweight title against Francesco Patera (30-5, 11 KOs) from Belgium. Among other bouts confirmed for the event, Mexican-born Montreal-based Christopher Guerrero (13-0, 8 KOs) faces Mexico’s Oliver Quintana (22-3, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBC Continental Americas welterweight title.

Another rescheduled bout pits Colombian-born Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (12-0, 11 KOs) against Sebastian Aguirre (19-6, 12 KOs) from Argentina at super lightweight. Plus, Alexandre Gaumont (12-0, 8 KOs) of Gatineau, QC, and Mathis Lourenco (13-5-3, 6 KOs) of France battle it out at middleweight.

Additionally, French-born Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (9-0, 7 KOs) steps through the ropes at middleweight, and Wyatt Sanford of Kennetcook, NS, and Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan make their pro boxing debut against opponents to be named.

The event airs live on Punching Grace in Canada and on ESPN+ in the U.S.