Photos: Drew Stuve TKO’s Sonny Smith in second round at BKFC Prospects Edmonton

Drew Stuve gets dropped, bounces back with four knockdowns to stop Sonny Smith

By Parviz Iskenderov
Drew Stuve stops Sonny Smith at BKFC Edmonton
Drew Stuve and Sonny Smith in their bare knuckle boxing bout at BKFC Prospect Series at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on August 31, 2024

Drew Stuve claimed the win against Sonny Smith in the BKFC Prospects Series main event on Saturday, August 31 at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. After getting dropped, the local welterweight returned the favor four times, dominating his British-born, Squamish, British Columbia-based opponent to victory by TKO. The referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 11 seconds into the second round.

Drew Stuve improved to 2-0 and called for his BKFC contract. Sonny Smith dropped to 2-2.

“I love it,” Drew Stuve said post-win. “I feel like a [expletive] gangster David [Feldman], Conor [McGregor], Nate [Shook], let’s get me that contract. I’m going to make you a lot of money.”

In the co-main event Canada’s Hasan Al-Ghanim stopped Ryan Ibsen of the U.S. at lightweight. The official time was 1:13 into the first round.

In another contest at lightweight, Canadian Chad Lucanas TKO’d American Zachary Pannell also in the first round. Bohdan Kotok of Poland defeated Johnathan Miller of the U.S via first-round stoppage at heavyweight. Canada’s Taylor Bull KO’d Christopher Hamlett of the U.S. in the opening round at light heavyweight.

Among other BKFC Edmonton results, welterweight Caeden Scott defeated fellow-Canadian Dan Godoy by unanimous decision with the scores 48-46, 48-46 and 49-45. Canada’s Alexandra Lucia Delgado-Lopez TKO’d Jennifer Ruiz of the U.S. in the second round of their battle at strawweight. Canadian cruiserweight Kayden Giroux took the victory against compatriot Trevor Bozniak via first-round TKO due to injury.

Also on the card, Canada’s Kimani Crawford scored a unanimous decision against Don Mohammed of the U.S. at middleweight (50-45, 49-46 x2). Matt Socholotiuk KO’d Nash Diederichs in the first-round of their all-Canadian clash at welterweight. In the event opener at featherweight, Robert Desharnais of Canada defeated Glendel Futrell of the U.S. via first-round TKO due to injury.

The next event, BKFC 65 is scheduled for September 6 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. On the top of fight card, Christine Ferea of San Jose, California defends her flyweight title against Jade Masson-Wong of Quebec City, Canada.

