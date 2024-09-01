Photos: Drew Stuve TKO’s Sonny Smith in second round at BKFC Prospects Edmonton

Drew Stuve claimed the win against Sonny Smith in the BKFC Prospects Series main event on Saturday, August 31 at River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. After getting dropped, the local welterweight returned the favor four times, dominating his British-born, Squamish, British Columbia-based opponent to victory by TKO. The referee waved the fight off at 1 minute and 11 seconds into the second round.

Drew Stuve improved to 2-0 and called for his BKFC contract. Sonny Smith dropped to 2-2.

“I love it,” Drew Stuve said post-win. “I feel like a [expletive] gangster David [Feldman], Conor [McGregor], Nate [Shook], let’s get me that contract. I’m going to make you a lot of money.”

In the co-main event Canada’s Hasan Al-Ghanim stopped Ryan Ibsen of the U.S. at lightweight. The official time was 1:13 into the first round.

In another contest at lightweight, Canadian Chad Lucanas TKO’d American Zachary Pannell also in the first round. Bohdan Kotok of Poland defeated Johnathan Miller of the U.S via first-round stoppage at heavyweight. Canada’s Taylor Bull KO’d Christopher Hamlett of the U.S. in the opening round at light heavyweight.

Among other BKFC Edmonton results, welterweight Caeden Scott defeated fellow-Canadian Dan Godoy by unanimous decision with the scores 48-46, 48-46 and 49-45. Canada’s Alexandra Lucia Delgado-Lopez TKO’d Jennifer Ruiz of the U.S. in the second round of their battle at strawweight. Canadian cruiserweight Kayden Giroux took the victory against compatriot Trevor Bozniak via first-round TKO due to injury.

Also on the card, Canada’s Kimani Crawford scored a unanimous decision against Don Mohammed of the U.S. at middleweight (50-45, 49-46 x2). Matt Socholotiuk KO’d Nash Diederichs in the first-round of their all-Canadian clash at welterweight. In the event opener at featherweight, Robert Desharnais of Canada defeated Glendel Futrell of the U.S. via first-round TKO due to injury.

Drew Stuve vs Sonny Smith | BKFC

Drew Stuve vs Sonny Smith | BKFC

Drew Stuve | BKFC

Drew Stuve | BKFC

Hasan Al-Ghanim vs Ryan Ibsen | BKFC

Chad Lucanas vs Zachary Pannell | BKFC

Bohdan Kotok vs Johnathan Miller | BKFC

Taylor Bull vs Christopher Hamlett | BKFC

Caeden Scott vs Dan Godoy | BKFC

Alexandra Lucia Delgado-Lopez vs Jennifer Ruiz | BKFC

Kayden Giroux vs Trevor Bozniak | BKFC

Kimani Crawford vs Don Mohammed | BKFC

Matt Socholotiuk vs Nash Diederichs | BKFC

Robert Desharnais vs Glendel Futrell | BKFC

The next event, BKFC 65 is scheduled for September 6 at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. On the top of fight card, Christine Ferea of San Jose, California defends her flyweight title against Jade Masson-Wong of Quebec City, Canada.