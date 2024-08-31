BKFC Edmonton results, start time, live stream, Stuve vs Smith, full card

Canadian welterweight Drew Stuve faces UK’s Sonny Smith on the top of BKFC Prospect Series fight card live from River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton, Alberta on August 31. In the co-main event, local lightweight Hasan Al-Ghanim takes on Ryan Ibsen of the U.S.

Also at lightweight, Canada’s Chad Lucanas goes up against American Zachary Pannell. Bohdan Kotok of Poland and Johnathan Miller of the U.S go head-to-head at heavyweight. In another Canada vs USA showdown, Taylor Bull meets Christopher Hamlett at light heavyweight.

Among other bouts, Caeden Scott battles fellow-Canadian Dan Godoy at welterweight. Canada’s Alexandra Lucia Delgado-Lopez and Jennifer Ruiz of the U.S. clash at strawweight. Kayden Giroux fights Trevor Bozniak in an all-Canadian contest at cruiserweight.

Also on the card, a middleweight bout between Canada’s Kimani Crawford and Don Mohammed of the U.S. Matt Socholotiuk of Canada squares off against compatriot Nash Diederichs at welterweight. The event opener pits Robert Desharnais of Canada against Glendel Futrell of the U.S. at featherweight.

BKFC Prospects Edmonton results

Get BKFC Edmonton: Stuve vs Smith full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

(9 pm ET / 6 pm PT)

Drew Stuve vs. Sonny Smith

Hasan Al-Ghanim vs. Ryan Ibsen

Chad Lucanas vs. Zachary Pannell

Bohdan Kotok vs. Johnathan Miller

Taylor Bull vs. Christopher Hamlett

Caeden Scott vs. Dan Godoy

Alexandra Lucia Delgado-Lopez vs. Jennifer Ruiz

Kayden Giroux vs. Trevor Bozniak

Kimani Crawford vs. Don Mohammed

Matt Socholotiuk vs. Nash Diederichs

Robert Desharnais vs. Glendel Futrell

The previous BKFC event, held mid August in Kansas City, saw Jake Lindsey scoring a unanimous decision against Elvin Leon Brito.