Photos: David Benavidez aims to ‘hurt’ David Morrell, who states ‘Monster’ is myth

At the final press conference ahead of their bout, David Benavidez said he wanted to try to hurt David Morrell in every round. The latter stated that “the Monster” was nonsense. The pair square off atop the PPV card on February 1 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) makes the first defense of his interim WBC light heavyweight title. The 28-year-old native of Phoenix, AZ said he had previously faced “better fighters” than Morrell.

“We’re finally here. I’ve trained extremely hard for this moment and now we’re ready,” David Benavidez said Thursday from MGM Grand. “We’re coming with our full energy, unlike him. He’s nervous and he’s not ready. He looks scared right now. When you step into that ring this Saturday, that’s ‘El Monstro’s’ world, and you’re going to see exactly what I’m made of.”

“I’m going in there to try to hurt him in every single round. I have the strongest fighting spirit in all of boxing and you’re going to see what ‘El Monstro’ is made of on Saturday.”

“He goes at me and I go at him. That’s just what it is. I’m going to show him exactly who I am this Saturday.”

“I’ve fought way better fighters than him. Every fighter says the same thing before the fight, but after the fight, they all say ‘David Benavidez is the best.’ That’s exactly what David Morrell will say.”

“They’re gonna see everything on Saturday. They’re gonna see that I’m not the one to be played with.”

“When he threw the belt at me in Miami, I thought that he was trying to find a way to get out of the fight.”

David Morrell: I want to end the myth that he’s a monster

Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) from Cuba puts his WBA ‘Regular’ 175-pound title on the line. The 27-year-old southpaw said that Benavidez hadn’t faced anyone who would be a fair and even opponent.

“This Saturday night we’re going to give everyone a spectacle,” David Morrell said. “I promise you that you’re gonna see the best of me in the ring. Make sure you tune in.”

“The name ‘the monster’ is nonsense. He talks a lot, but we’ll see what happens on Saturday night.”

“I wanted to fight Benavidez because I wanted to end all this ‘Monster’ stuff. Everyone he’s fought so far has either been on the verge of retirement or had to come up or come down in weight. I want to end the myth that he’s a monster.”

“I’m going to bust him up. You don’t disrespect people like this in boxing. You’re gonna see what I do to you on Saturday.”

“He’s used to everyone being afraid of him. I’m not one of those other fighters. I’m not going anywhere.”

“I don’t feel any pressure. There’s no spotlight that I’m afraid of. Anyone who knows anything about Cuban boxing knows that we’re up for whatever and we’re not afraid of anything.”

“Everyone says people are afraid of him, but I want to show that I’m not afraid of him in the least.”

In the co-feature to Benavidez vs Morrell, current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX faces former unified 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in a rematch. The latter won their first fight in November 2021 by majority decision.

Also on the card is an all-Mexican super lightweight bout between former 140-pound champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs). Plus, Dominican former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) and Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ clash at super welterweight.