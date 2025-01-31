Brandon Figueroa set for ‘Fight of the Year’ in rematch with Stephen Fulton

Brandon Figueroa faces Stephen Fulton in a rematch on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battle it out in the co-feature to David Benavidez vs David Morrell, live on pay-per-view.

Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) won their first fight in November 2021, defeating Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) by majority decision, and became a unified super bantamweight champion. Three years later, the pair square off for the second time, with the latter looking to take revenge and retain his WBC featherweight title.

“I’m very excited to be sharing this card with these talented boxers up here,” 28-year-old Brandon Figueroa of Weslaco, Texas, said at the final press conference Thursday from MGM Grand. “We put blood, sweat, and tears into this, and we’re all here to kick off a new era of boxing starting in 2025.”

“I’m excited to run it back with Fulton and give the fans another ‘Fight of the Year.’ That’s what it’s all about.”

“It feels amazing to be back fighting Fulton again. It was a ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate for a reason. We went all out and we entertained the fans. It’s just a couple more days now until we get to do it all again.”

“I feel great at this weight. I feel very strong and very complete at this weight. I’m explosive and I’m fast. I’m very confident, and I can’t wait to go out there and have him feel that power.”

“I’m here to prove I’m the best 126-pounder in the world. I want to be one of the greats. I want to represent Mexico, represent the U.S.A., and conquer the world. I’m not scared of anyone. Just talking about it gets me excited, because I’m truly passionate about this sport.”

“I’m not going to let this fight slip away from me again. I’m 100% prepared to make a statement on Saturday night.”

“This is a whole different story than when we fought at 122 pounds. I’m coming to get my lick back.”

Stephen Fulton: I’ll be more than ready to win again

Stephen Fulton previously stated he wanted the belt in his new division, which led to the rematch with Brandon Figueroa. The 30-year-old native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said he was focused on becoming a two-weight champion.

“I’m here in another great position for my life and career,” Stephen Fulton said. “I know that he’s going to come prepared, and I’m more than prepared.”

“My mindset is different this time. I’m a calmer person. I’ve grown as a person and as a fighter since we fought the first time.”

“My only objective is to get that victory, and it doesn’t matter how it goes down or how I get it. I will be a two-division world champion Saturday night. It has to end with my hand raised.”

“The only thing I’m focused on is becoming a two-division world champion. I’m not thinking about any other fighter. I’m living in the moment and taking it one day at a time. When Saturday comes, I’ll be more than ready to win again.”

“My trainer ‘Bozy’ Ennis has given me a different look at things both offensively and defensively. He’s a major asset adding onto what I already had in my corner. It’s also motivating being around young fighters like his son Jaron Ennis, so it’s all really pushed me forward.”

In the main event, David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) takes on David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight. The contest pits WBC interim champion Benavidez of Phoenix, AZ, against WBA ‘Regular’ titleholder Morrell from Cuba.