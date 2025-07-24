Photos: Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels face off at final presser

Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels previewed their bout and went face-to-face at the final press conference. The two fighters battle it out in the main event at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI on July 26.

Flint’s three-division undisputed champion Shields (16-0, 3 KOs) defends her heavyweight title. The 30-year-old makes her second ring appearance of the year after scoring a unanimous decision over Danielle Perkins in her previous bout in February.

“I am so grateful to share a card with Tony Harrison,” Shields said. “I watched him fight here in Detroit when I was 11 years old. He is just as outgoing and loud as he was back then.”

“I have a very scary opponent in front of me. I have not taken her [Lani Daniels] lightly and respect her. I have to rise to the occasion and bring out a different beast. I am not trying to break her strong spirit.”

“I told everyone last month that this fight is going to be sold out.”

“I know 100 percent that I haven’t smoked marijuana. That was very shocking. Something is wrong with the swab test here in Michigan. There needs to be better testing.”

“I am going to take a urine test the night before the fight on Friday, which is more accurate than the swab test.”

“My arm is completely healed. I will have no excuses after fighting Lani. I can still get the job done even if I only have one arm.”

“I am happy that Lani is happy. She called me out last year. I just show up and fight. I have beaten the best women in boxing. There is no one for me to beat except for the women put in front of me.”

Claressa Shields during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of her bout against Lani Daniels at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Lani Daniels during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of her bout against Claressa Shields at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Two-weight champion Daniels (11-2-2, 1 KO) from New Zealand looks to pull off an upset and conquer the heavyweight class. The 37-year-old previously held the division’s IBF title and is the current IBF light heavyweight champion.

“I am grateful to be here and have a voice,” Daniels said. “I am better at fighting than talking. I am about to fight the best woman on the planet. I am here for a reason and a purpose.”

“It has always been more about boxing. It’s about my people [of New Zealand]. I am here for a greater reason.”

Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Claressa Shields and Lani Daniels during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Tony Harrison returns in co-feature

The press conference also featured the fighters battling it out on the Shields vs Daniels undercard. Former champion Tony Harrison (29-4-1, 21 KOs) of Detroit returns to the ring against Dominican Edward Ulloa Diaz (15-6, 12 KOs) at middleweight.

Harrison steps through the ropes for the first time in over two years, since being stopped by Tim Tszyu in the ninth round.

“It has been a long time coming since I’ve stood on a podium and talked some s**t,” Harrison said.

“It’s time. I’ve been patiently waiting in the back of the wing for an opportunity to present itself. Salita gave me that opportunity. I’m not starving for money, but I love the sport of boxing.”

“I didn’t want to be 48 years old before somebody gave me the opportunity to pick up those gloves again. Without Salita, I would still be on the couch figuring this thing out.”

“I was an a**hole for a lot of years. I am going to let my hands do the talking. For me to be as loud as I was, it didn’t add up for me sometimes. We always have something to prove. I became world champion by becoming the baddest man in my division.”

“I am here to let my hands do the talking and have fun. I am going to do it again and drop the mic.”

Tony Harrison during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of his bout against Edward Ulloa Diaz at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Tony Harrison and Edward Ulloa Diaz during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Tony Harrison and Edward Ulloa Diaz during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

On Shields vs Daniels undercard

Among other matchups, Samantha Worthington (23-8, 13 KOs) of Lexington, KY and Victoire Piteau (14-2, 2 KOs) of France clash for the interim WBA super lightweight title. French-born Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (9-1) and Licia Boudersa (23-3-2, 4 KOs) of France square off in a WBC featherweight title eliminator.

Pryce Taylor (8-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY and Robert Simms (12-4-1, 3 KOs) of Saginaw, MI go head-to-head in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Samantha Worthington and Victoire Piteau during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Caroline Veyre and Licia Boudersa during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Pryce Taylor and Robert Simms during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Participants during the press conference on July 23, 2025 ahead of their bouts at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI | Stephanie Trapp/Salita Promotions

Among the Shields vs Daniels prelims, Leon Lawson III (17-1, 10 KOs) of Flint, MI goes up against Ryan Wilczak (11-1, 6 KOs) of Scranton, PA in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Plus, Da’Velle Smith (12-0, 8 KOs) of Dearborn, MI and Martez McGregor (9-8, 7 KOs) of Maywood, IL go toe-to-toe in an eight-rounder at super middleweight.