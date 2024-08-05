Photos: Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga first face-off at press conference in NY

At a launch press conference at Palladium Times Square in New York, Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga went face to face the first time. The pair squares off in the main event on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, highlighting Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Mexico’s 34-year-old undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (61-2-2, 39) defends his unified WBC, WBO and WBA belts. Brooklyn-born 27-year-old Puerto Rican Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) challenges for his first world title.

“I’m very happy to be here in this position representing Mexico versus Puerto Rico,” Canelo Alvarez said. “I know I’m facing a young fighter and a strong fighter, and I’m going to put all of my best into training and into this fight. I love boxing and I love what I do. I’m going to make this a great day for Mexico.”

“This is a good fight for the fans. I know he’s going to bring something different. It’s the kind of fight you’re going to remember.”

“I know he’s going to come to bring everything, and I will too. It’s the kind of fight I enjoy a lot. I can’t wait.”

“Mexico vs. Puerto Rico is history. There have been so many great fights between them and this is going to be another one added to that story. This is going to be a great night for boxing.

“If he’s dreaming about fighting me, that’s perfect. He’s got it. Dreams coming true for him, but it’s gonna hurt.”

Edgar Berlanga said: “There’s a lot of doubt out there on me, but I’ve been facing adversity all my life. This is my opportunity to be legendary in the sport of boxing. September 14 is going to be something to remember. Puerto Rico vs. Mexico is the biggest rivalry in boxing and we’re making history September 14.”

“Even if I had a world title, I’d still be overlooked. Nobody wanted to sign me when I went pro, I had to dig my feet deep into the ground and work. I feel like I’m in the same position right now.”

“Canelo is definitely going to bring the best out of me. He’s going to have the best Edgar Berlanga ever in front of him. Every time I step up, I step up my abilities.”

“This fight is all about intelligence. We have to make sure we match him there. It’s will versus will. We’re not running. We’re going to stay right there and we’re going to do what we do.”

“I’ve been boxing for 20 years and we’ve been dreaming about this fight. When I first turned pro, Canelo was on my mind. I manifested this fight.”

“We’re coming to turn up on September 14. We have business to handle.”

In the co-feature, two-weight champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) of Cuba defends his WBA middleweight title against former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia. Also on the card, Nashville’s former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) faces Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois for the interim WBA 168 lbs title.

Plus, former 140 lbs champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas goes up against Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California at super lightweight. In addition, Philadelphia’s former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) and Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) of Mexico clash at featherweight.