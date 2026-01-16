Steven Butler faces Ramadan Hiseni in Montreal in March – Tickets

Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni face off on March 5, headlining the Eye of the Tiger event at Casino de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with the WBA Continental super middleweight title on the line. Tickets for the event are available through Ticketmaster.

“Hiseni represents a big risk – I know that better than anyone,” said promoter Camille Estephan. “For me and EOTTM, this is a revenge fight, but for Steven, it’s his chance to prove he’s a serious contender at super middleweight.”

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Former middleweight title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) aims for his fourth straight victory since being stopped by Patrice Volny in mid-2024. In his previous outing last November, the 30-year-old Montreal native dropped and stopped Stephane Fondjo in nine rounds.

Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) of Switzerland also rides a three-fight winning streak and makes his third ring appearance in Canada. The 29-year-old defeated Alexandre Gaumont in his most recent bout in December in Gatineau, Quebec, and fought Shamil Khataev to a majority draw one and a half years ago in Montreal.

“Hiseni has already caused two upsets in Quebec,” Butler said. “It’s clear we can’t take him lightly – but enough is enough. On March 5, the job will get done. If he’s expecting the same result as the first two times, he’s the one who will be surprised.”

Hiseni added, “As with Khataev and Gaumont, my mindset is the same: veni, vidi, vici. I expect the result to be the same as well. To boxing fans around the world: I promise a high-level fight, and above all, I promise victory on March 5.”

Who is fighting on Butler vs Hiseni undercard

The Butler vs Hiseni undercard features three WBC Continental Americas title fights.

Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) of Cuba takes on Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) at light heavyweight. A welterweight bout pits Mexico’s Christopher Guerrero (16-0, 9 KOs) against Samuel Jaime Rodriguez (12-0, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. A super lightweight clash features Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia against Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs).

Also scheduled to step through the ropes on the night are Canada’s super lightweight Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) and Montreal-based super middleweight Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France. Their respective opponents, along with additional bouts, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The event airs live on Punching Grace at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.