Photos: BKFC KnuckleMania 5 kickoff press conference

At the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 kickoff press conference, Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens previewed their bout and faced off. The former UFC fighters square off in a bare-knuckle boxing clash on January 25 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia’s former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-1) makes his hometown ring appearance, looking to return to winning ways. San Diego-based Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, IA targets his third straight victory.

The KnuckleMania 5 press conference also featured BKFC President David Feldman and other fighters battling it out that night. Zedekiah Montanez, Taylor Starling, Pat Sullivan, Cody Russell, John Garbarino, Patrick Brady, and Miguel Cartagena were in attendance, among others.

“I want to thank David Feldman. If it wasn’t for him and BKFC, I wouldn’t be fighting in Philadelphia again,” Eddie Alvarez said. “To be back here, in the city where I started with no gloves, to fight for these guys, I just want to thank all of my supporters. Nobody that comes out of that tunnel on January 25 can [explicit] with me.”

“This city has a weird way of humbling people. Come January 25, I’m glad that I’m that guy that gets to humble you. You came here with a mohawk, a pair of sunglasses, you look like an [explicit], saying something about Philadelphia.”

Jeremy Stephens said, “He got his face caved in by Mike Perry in the second round and he quit. It’s just like Philly. You’re runners-up, always in second place. You’re going to find out what I already know – the baddest [expletive] in bare knuckle right now is me.”

“You’re going to get your face caved in again, big dog. Keep running that mouth. I’m not here to be liked. I already know you guys hate me, so [expletive] you. I’m going to smash your boy.”

Alvarez and Stephens also went face-to-face and posed for photos on the famous Rocky Steps, leading up to the east entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The full BKFC KnuckleMania 5 card is expected to be confirmed shortly.