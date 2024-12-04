Subscribe
Photos: BKFC KnuckleMania 5 kickoff press conference

Eddie Alvarez & Jeremy Stephens go face-to-face on the Rocky Steps

By Parviz Iskenderov
Eddie Alvarez at the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 press conference
Eddie Alvarez at the press conference ahead of his bout against Jeremy Stephens at KnuckleMania 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA on January 25, 2025 | BKFC

At the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 kickoff press conference, Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens previewed their bout and faced off. The former UFC fighters square off in a bare-knuckle boxing clash on January 25 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Philadelphia’s former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-1) makes his hometown ring appearance, looking to return to winning ways. San Diego-based Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, IA targets his third straight victory.

The KnuckleMania 5 press conference also featured BKFC President David Feldman and other fighters battling it out that night. Zedekiah Montanez, Taylor Starling, Pat Sullivan, Cody Russell, John Garbarino, Patrick Brady, and Miguel Cartagena were in attendance, among others.

The full BKFC KnuckleMania 5 card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

