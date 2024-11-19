Eddie Alvarez vs Jeremy Stephens tops BKFC Knucklemania 5 in Philadelphia in Jan

The bare knuckle boxing bout between Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens headlines BKFC Knucklemania 5 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25. The contest features the former UFC lightweight champion making his hometown ring appearance against fellow former MMA fighter of Des Moines, IA.

Philadelphia’s Eddie Alvarez (1-1) is coming off the defeat via second-round TKO against Mike Perry last December in Salt Lake City. In his BKFC debut last April in Broomfield, Colorado, the 40-year-old took a split decision against Chad Mendes.

San Diego-based Jeremy Stephens is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Bobby Taylor at BKFC 65 in September in Salt Lake City. Last December also in SLC, the 38-year-old defeated Jimmie Rivera via third-round TKO due to doctor stoppage.

“I’m am so very honored to promote KnuckleMania V, our first BKFC event in my lifelong hometown, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” said Founder and President, David Feldman. “I promised myself when I started this company that if we got to Philly we would promote our biggest and best event as a tribute to this great city and its legacy of the toughest teams in pro sports; The Eagles, The Phillies, The Flyers and The Sixers.”

“Philadelphia is a very proud city that has produced some of the baddest and toughest fighters and the battle between Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy Stephens will further cement the city’s fighting legacy.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC KnuckleMania 5 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.