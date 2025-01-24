Photos: BKFC KnuckleMania 5 final pre-fight press conference

At the final BKFC KnuckleMania 5 press conference, Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens, and other fighters featured on the card previewed their bouts and went face-to-face. The bare knuckle boxing showdown takes place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on January 25.

In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez (1-1) makes his hometown ring appearance against San Diego-based fellow former MMA fighter Jeremy Stephens (2-0) of Des Moines, Iowa. The pair battles it out at welterweight.

“Promises made, promises kept,” Eddie Alvarez said. “I’m going to put this man to sleep. Thank you, Philly, for showing up.”

“The only fight that matters is the fight that’s right now. That’s how it’s always been with me. This is the pinnacle for me; it doesn’t get any better than this. Bringing BKFC to Philadelphia, and doing it on this stage is #1.”

Jeremy Stephens said, “Philly, you guys are incompetent, just like your mayor. I still stand on business, and I’m ready to prove that I’m the best in the [expletive] world. Your boy is going to sleep.”

“I’m not fighting the fans. I don’t give a [expletive]. I’m focused on going in there and doing my thing. I’m going to [expletive] up your boy.”

Mick Terrill defends BKFC heavyweight title against Ben Rothwell

In the KnuckleMania 5 co-main event, Mick Terrill (9-1) of the UK faces Ben Rothwell (3-0) of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Terrill’s BKFC heavyweight title is on the line.

“I think Ben’s biggest struggle is eating,” Mick Terrill said. “If he makes weight, the fight will happen. There are a few reasons why the fight hasn’t happened, and it’s all Ben’s fault. I came here to fight. When I see Ben’s face, I want to punch it.”

“I’m here to smash you up. If you want to be the victim, that’s up to you. I’ve come here for blood. Stop being the victim.”

Ben Rothwell said, “Philly, you’re pretty loud! I like it. I feel the energy, and I love it. I’m going to represent you Saturday night and bring the title back to the United States!”

“You quit against Arnold Adams the first time, and you’re going to quit on Saturday night.”

Taylor Starling faces Bec Rawlings in featured-bout

In the featured-bout, former title challengers Taylor Starling (4-3) of Rock Hill, SC and Bec Rawlings (3-3) of Australia square off at flyweight.

“Bec is my roadblock to get [another title shot],” Taylor Starling said. “Bec is in the way of getting my title shot back. I’m excited to step in there and get it back.”

“I don’t want easy fights. I want the toughest fights. I’ve gotta jump up in weight for a bit to take on Bec, that’s awesome. C’mon, we’re both hot chicks and we’re about to sell the [expletive] fight.”

Bec Rawlings said, “I think she’s going to bring a great fight. It’s going to bring the best out of me. I can’t wait to show the Philly crowd what Australians are made of.”

“As much as I hate being sidelined, it’s allowed me to develop as a fighter and hone my craft. As much as I hate going a year without punching a [expletive] in the face, it’s been good for me. I’m sorry, Taylor, I’m going to punch you in the face. I’m going to take out a year of anger on you.”

The press conference also featured other KnuckleMania 5 fighters, as well as BKFC President David Feldman and Conor McGregor.

Among the bouts, local Zedekiah Montanez makes his BKFC debut against Brandon Meyer (2-2) of Nebraska at lightweight. Also making his promotional debut, Philadelphia’s Joey Dawejko meets Steve Banks (3-2) of South Carolina at heavyweight. Plus, local welterweight Pat Sullivan debuts against Kaine Tomlinson Jr. (1-1) of Roanoke, VA.